Hail To The Victors! Or Cheaters?: What Are They - Michigan dude Anthony Broome Joins Us

Anthony Broome of On3 joined us to discuss the 2023 Michigan Wolverines!
We had a friendly but lively discussing, including:
- Did Michigan cheat their way to a national title?
- Is this an overblown bunch of booey?
- Is everyone else doing it?
- What is a Michigan Man?
- What did Ohio State have to do with all of this?
- Where is Connor Stallions! What’s he up to these days?
- What about Sherrone Moore, new Michigan Football coach?
- Was Jim Harbaugh going to go to the NFL regardless of what happened at Michigan or is he fleeing the sanctions?
- Is Moore the right guy for the job or was he just a good pick because Michigan saw how many Alabama players fled into the portal upon the hiring of Kalen DeBoer?
- What does the Michigan fan base think of this year? ALL this year?
- Are Ohio State fans insane that they think they’d be good with any coach?
- What will college football do without Jim Harbaugh? (He’s a great quote, alla the time!)
