Corn Flakes: Basketball Road Losses, eSoil, and a Stolen Statue

Well, that was a rough weekend to be a Husker basketball fan. The ladies hung with #5 Iowa for a half but got buried in the third quarter and couldn’t dig out of that hole.

I’m not really sure what Nebrasketball was doing. They looked like they slept the entire way to the east coast and never woke up.

One a more fun note, the article below lists some of the most amazing sights they recommend that people travel to see. A Nebraska event is among those...

Seven Natural Phenomena Worth Traveling For | Travel| Smithsonian Magazine

You need to be in the right place at the right time to see these celestial and earthly wonders

Corn Flakes

Husker volleyball transfer heads out west committing to another B1G school

Nebraska volleyball's junior outside hitter, Ally Batenhorst, announced where she will be transferring to.

Nebraska Women’s Basketball Falls to Iowa 92-73 - Corn Nation

The Huskers could not keep pace with the high powered Hawkeyes in Iowa City

Nebraska Cornhuskers interim president thinks AAU is key to B10 stay

Chris Kabourek isn't scared of talking about what might happen to the Nebraska Cornhuskers if they stay on the current road.

Rifle: Huskers Best UTEP in Second Weekend Match - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

All six of the top spots were claimed by Huskers. Senior Cecelia Ossi placed first with a 1,178 aggregate score

Searching for a Solution to Nebrasketball’s Road Struggles | KLIN - News/Talk 1400

Nebraska men's basketball is currently at its best run in the Fred Hoiberg era. NU is currently 15-5, fourth i...

Nebraska men’s basketball falls to 1-5 on the road with blowout loss against Maryland | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Looking at the box score, it's not surprising to see why the Huskers lost. While Nebraska shot better from deep than the Terrapins — 10-of-21 for 48% compared to 11-of-26 for 42% for the Terrapins — it was beaten in almost every other statistical category

Huskers offer California athlete - Yahoo Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a scholarship to to a class of 2026 athlete.

Rifle: Ossi Shatters School Record in First Weekend Match - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Behind senior captain Cecelia Ossi’s school-record smallbore score of 597, the No. 8 Nebraska rifle team defeated No. 19 UTEP by a score of 4,720-4,547.

Three takeaways from Nebraska men’s basketball’s embarrassing road loss to Maryland | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

The Huskers came into Saturday’s matchup with the Terrapins following junior forward Rienk Mast’s electric shooting performance at home against Ohio State. Nebraska looked to grab its first road win

Sports!

49ers vs. Lions: Highlights from San Francisco’s NFC championship win

The San Francisco 49ers are headed back to the Super Bowl. And they have a rematch from the last time they reached the Super Bowl.

Chiefs back in Super Bowl, but path looked much different

The Chiefs came into this postseason as the AFC's No. 3 seed, but went on to win two road games on their way to a second straight Super Bowl berth.

Cat rescue donations top $320,000 in support of Buffalo Bills kicker

After Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass got death threats for missing a critical field goal, fans rallied behind his favorite cat rescue.

Jackie Robinson statue stolen from Kansas park; authorities offering up to $7,500 reward for tips - ABC News

Chris Spielman deserves plenty of credit for Lions' turnaround, even if he doesn't want it - Yahoo Sports

Chris Spielman probably doesn't want me to write this article.

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Tasmania's 'piano man' Kelvin Smith says it's time to retire his instrument - ABC News

Kelvin was gifted a piano by a woman who was happy for him to have it for nothing as long as he played it in scenic locations — now, after performances on a beach, in a forest and atop a dam wall, it's time for a rest.

Zapping plants in “eSoil” makes them grow 50% larger - Big Think

A new electrically conductive substrate, called "eSoil," could be the future of hydroponic farming and aid food security efforts worldwide.

Taylor Drift or Beyonsleigh? Voting open to name Minnesota snowplows | AP News

Every year, thousands of Minnesotans vote on names for the giant machines that clear the state’s roads.

Foul-mouthed parrots are unlikely stars at a British zoo : NPR

The profane parrots please patrons, despite the staff’s fears that visitors might be scandalized from hearing so much salty language from the birds.

Another Week - Another Poop Article

Animal shelter will turn heartbreak into kitty litter revenge

For Valentine's Day, a Rhode Island animal shelter is offering a chance to turn heartbreak into feline revenge.