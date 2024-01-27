Nebraska Vs. Maryland and WBB Vs. Iowa Game Thread

Nebraska Vs. Maryland Game Thread

Date: Saturday, January 27th, 2024

Time: 11:00am CST

Location: College Park, MD

TV: BTN

App: Fox Sports App

Radio: Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Welcome back to another fun filled Saturday. Today we have our beloved Huskers head out east to take on the mighty Terrapins of Maryland. Nebraska has yet to win a conference road game this season and hope to get one from the defensively tough Maryland squad. The Huskers will have to bring their A-game to this one. Scoring droughts and poor defense could very well lead to another game like we had against Rutgers not too long ago.

It’s an early game today with tipoff at 11am central. So hopefully you all carved out a chunk of time today to cheer on the Huskers from the warmth of your Barcalounger.

Women’s Basketball vs Iowa

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) at 5/5 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten)

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, 1 p.m. (CT)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, Iowa

Television: BTN (Sloane Martin & Brenda VanLengen)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:30 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 105.9 FM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Live Stats: Huskers.com