Nebraska Women’s Basketball Preview: Iowa

Nebraska is back on the road for this Big Ten matchup against #5 Iowa after the Huskers took a heartbreaking loss against Penn State (82-73) their last time out. The Hawkeyes are coming off of their sole Big Ten loss that came at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes in overtime (100-92).

Do I even need to do a preview or can I just tell you what’s going to happen? Caitlin Clark is going to shoot 40 times; half of them being threes, the other half will be from the charity stripe because apparently nobody can even breathe around her.

Anyway...I’ll do the actual preview and keep my disdain to a minimum.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) at #5 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten)

Saturday, January 27, 2024, 1:00 pm (CT)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, Iowa

Television: BTN

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:30 pm)

Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)

B107.3 FM (Lincoln), 105.9 FM (Omaha), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Live Stats: Huskers.com

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten - NCAA NET 29)

22 - Natalie Potts - 6’2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6’3 - Jr. - C/F - 16.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg

0 - Darian White - 5’6 - Gr. - G - 8.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5’9 - Gr. - G - 12.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5’9 - Gr. - G - 2.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Off the Bench

14 - Callin Hake - 5’9 - So. - G - 6.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg

2 - Logan Nissley - 6’0 - Fr. - G - 5.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg

12 - Jessica Petrie - 6’2 - Fr. - F - 4.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6’3 - Sr. - F - 3.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6’2 - Jr. - F - 2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6’1 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)

Eighth Season at Nebraska (127-105); 17th Season Overall (320-214)

#5 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-2, 7-1 Big Ten - NCAA NET 6)

45 - Hannah Stuelke - 6’2 - So. - F - 13.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg

1 - Molly Davis - 5’7 - 5th - G - 6.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg

20 - Kate Martin - 6’0 - Gr. - G - 12.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg

22 - Caitlin Clark - 6’0 - Sr. - G - 31.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg

24 - Gabbie Marshall - 5’9 - 5th - G - 5.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Off the Bench

3 - Sydney Affolter - 5’11 - Jr. - G - 7.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg

40 - Sharon Goodman - 6’3 - RJr. - C - 6.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg

44 - Addison O’Grady - 6’3 - Jr. - F/C - 4.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg

2 - Taylor McCabe - 5’9 - So. - G - 3.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg

4 - Kylie Feuerbach - 6’0 - RJr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Head Coach: Lisa Bluder (Northern Iowa, 1983)

24th Season at Iowa (512-251); 40th Season Overall (868-393)

Scouting the Hawkeyes

Iowa is led by Caitlin Clark who is averaging a nation best 31.7 points a game and is ranked second in assists (7.7 apg). Clark owns 3,351 career points, she’s just 42 points behind Missouri State legend Jackie Stiles (3,393) at No. 3 on the all time scoring list. Washington’s Kelsey Plum (3,527) and Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell (3,402) are the only other two players ahead of Clark on the list.

Clark has never scored under 30 points when playing Nebraska as she averages 34.3 points against the Huskers, she’s also never lost to the Scarlet and Cream.

Graduate guard Kate Martin just recently joined the 1,000 career point club and has improved her production quite a lot this year. Martin, who averages 12.1 points per game, is hitting a career best 53.3 percent from the field, including 37.1 from deep.

Fellow fifth-year Gabbie Marshall makes Iowa the most experienced backcourt in the conference. Marshall only averages 5.2 points per game, but it’s her defense that makes her so dangerous. Despite not scoring a ton, Marshall is just 40 points from joining the 1,000 career point club.

Molly Davis, another fifth year, has joined the starting lineup this year and is averaging 6.3 points per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the field.

Hannah Stuelke, sophomore forward, averages 13.0 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game. Stuelke is shooting 61.8 percent from the field, she’s been Iowa’s most productive player in the post.

Iowa’s offense is one of the most explosive in the nation, averaging 90.9 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field including 36.9 from long range. The Hawkeyes own a plus 23.7 scoring margin, adding a plus 9.9 rebounding margin.

Husker Report

Nebraska is averaging 74.6 points per game and is shooting 43.1 percent from the field, including 32.6 percent from three. The Huskers average 42.5 rebounds a game, carrying a plus 10.5 margin in that category, adding 16.7 assists per game.

Alexis Markowski is 13 rebounds away from 800 in her career and 17 rebounds from surpassing two-time WNBA All-Star Anna DeForge at No. 7 on Nebraska’s career rebounding list.

Darian White is currently 2 rebounds away from 700.

Jaz Shelley (466) needs four assists to catch Hannah Whitish (470) in seventh on the Nebraska career assist list. Shelley is 11 assists shy of Sam Haiby in sixth (477).

Jaz Shelley and Darian White are both expected to play their 140th career game as college guards, it will also be Darian White’s 140th career start.

Maddie Krull is expected to make her 100th career start (60, South Dakota; 39, Nebraska).