Friday Flakes: Alberts Announces Time of Nebraska Football Spring Game

Trev Alberts went on the radio and announced that the 2024 Nebraska Football Spring Game is at 11 a.m.

We already knew that it was scheduled for April 27th.

It is correct that an 11 a.m. start time seems to be earlier than normal and that appears to be the whole idea. Alberts mentioned that he likes the idea of fans coming into Lincoln for the Spring Game and then staying around for the baseball and softball games that are scheduled for later that day.

So get ready for an action packed day of over analysis!

Sources - Panthers to hire Buccaneers' Dave Canales as coach - ESPN

The Carolina Panthers plan to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"It will get done,'' a source told Schefter on Thursday.

The length of Canales' contract and other details have not been worked out yet, a league source told ESPN.

AP unveils finalists for NFL MVP and offensive POY awards - ESPN

Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey and Dak Prescott are finalists for The Associated Press 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began.

The 3-2-1: Nebraska's 2024 spring game time is set

Nebraska announced more details on when the 2024 Red-White spring game will take place.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, two questions and one prediction.

Omaha Supernovas ignite passion in record-breaking first match

Nebraska has set another attendance record for volleyball. And it’s not the Huskers.

The Omaha Supernovas broke the attendance record for a professional volleyball team in the U.S. A crowd of 11,624 was another huge part of history as the Pro Volleyball Federation held its inaugural match.

Jim Harbaugh didn't have to leave Michigan — but the chance at a Super Bowl with the Chargers was too much to pass up - Yahoo Sports

Nearly 11 years ago, Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers were in the Super Bowl, first-and-goal from the 7 with 2:39 remaining. They trailed the Baltimore Ravens by five.

That meant four shots at the end zone, four shots to likely win it all, four shots for Harbaugh to ascend to the top of the coaching world. It was all there for the taking.

Bills stadium worker tells of great interaction with (and big tip from) Taylor Swift - Yahoo Sports

For those who hate the idea of having three seconds of their NFL gameday ruined by the television shots of Taylor Swift rooting on the Kansas City Chiefs, take a second and think of what life is like for the pop superstar.

Could Still Be a Multi-Week Wait on "The Boras Four" - Bellinger, Snell, Chapman, Montgomery - Bleacher Nation

Super agent Scott Boras is well-known for holding his clients out as long as it takes to get his price, which frequently winds up being much more than outsiders expected possible. Sure, it doesn’t ALWAYS work out for him and his stable of top free agents, but the players know what they’re getting when they sign up with Boras. He’s going to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to try to get that over-the-top deal.

Is the Splitter is Gonna Be This Year's Sweeper? - Bleacher Nation

A little while back, I opined that we might see a lot of pitchers who’d added a sweeper during the recent craze give that pitch up this year and go back to a more traditional gyro slider. My thinking is that you’ve got multiple things coming together at once: (1) a lot of guys probably tried the pitch and realized they only get mediocre results compared to their old slider; (2) the pitch is so much more widespread now that batters have a lot of exposure; and (3) the gyro slider was always better for missing bats, which is all the more valuable in a world without extreme shifts.

G.I. Senior High says it's boosted engagement by becoming a cell phone-free school | KHGI

Starting this year, one of the biggest schools in the state, became a cell phone-free school.

Many high school students may have a cell phone, but now at Grand Island Senior High, the phone must be out of sight, or it gets taken away.

After the new policy took place, administrators said students have been more focused in class and teachers have been able to give their lessons without having to worry about the extra distraction.