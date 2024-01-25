Thursday Flakes: Waterparks on Cruise Ships, Renting a Car and Airplane Legroom

The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, will officially set sail in Miami with guests on Saturday. Looking at some of the info on this is pretty wild. According to Royal Caribbean, It will carry 7,600 passengers at maximum occupancy (or nearly 10,000 people when you account for the crew) when it first sets sail with guests Jan. 27, 2024. When completed, Icon will be 20 decks high and 1,198 feet long and measure 250,800 gross tons. However, I think people are talking about the most and the thing I am most interested is the huge waterpark with six waterslides. That would keep you entertained for quite a while. I’ve actually toured cruise ships back when I worked for a travel agency in Florida but I’ve never sailed on a cruise ship. Will this finally be the one that makes me take the plunge?

Flakes

Jordy Bahl Named to Player-of-the-Year Watch List | Softball | Huskers.com

Nebraska junior Jordy Bahl was one of 50 players named to the preseason watch list for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, announced on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Bahl was the lone player from the Big Ten Conference to make the watch list. A native of Papillion, Nebraska, Bahl made the preseason watch list for the second straight season after being one of 10 finalists for the award in both 2022 and 2023.

Zimmerman Earns Second Big Ten Weekly Honor | Track & Field | Huskers.com

A week after breaking Nebraska’s school record at the Graduate Classic, Zimmerman improved his personal-best weight throw mark to break his own record. He won the event at the Mark Colligan Memorial with a mark of 74-8 1/4 (22.76m), after hitting 73-6 3/4 (22.42m) the previous weekend. Along with the school record, Zimmerman’s throw is #2 in the Big Ten and #3 in the NCAA.

Huskers Claim Second-Straight Big Ten Player of the Week Honor | Men’s Tennis | Huskers.com

Calvin Mueller, a junior from Bruchkoebel, Germany, is in his third year with the Big Red. He finished the fall season with a 10-3 singles record and was the first Husker to claim the Big Ten Individuals Singles Championship. Mueller has now gone 8-0 to start off the spring season with NU.

Huskers Face DePaul, Harvard in Home Opening Weekend | Women’s Tennis | Huskers.com

The Nebraska women’s tennis team opens its 2024 home campaign against DePaul on Friday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. (CT) and Harvard on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. (CT) at the Dillon Tennis Center. Live stream and stats will be available on huskers.com and match updates will be posted Twitter @HuskerWTennis.

Huskers Gear Up For Prairie View A&M Invite | Bowling | Huskers.com

Fresh off a fifth-place finish and the team’s second baker 300 of the spring season at the Northeast Classic, the Nebraska bowling team gears up for another big battle of the season at the Prairie View A&M Invite in Arlington, Texas. Desiree Buchert (4th, 223.0) and Kayla Verstraete (10th, 219.8) led the way last weekend at the Northeast Classic as both were named to the All-Tournament Second Team in Delaware.

Travel

New Innovations in Air Travel Safety and Security for 2024 | Travel | Travel Pulse

“Traveler uncertainty generally increases traveler demand for emergency medical and security services,” said Dan Richards, CEO of The Global Rescue Companies, a leading provider of medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services, and a member of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Travel and Tourism Advisory Board. “We’ve seen a 33 percent increase in traveler purchases of security services in the past year, and we expect that will continue.”

Waterparks on Cruise Ships Are Getting Bigger and Bigger | Travel | Travel Pulse

Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas, now the largest cruise ship in the world, also boasts the largest waterpark at sea. Called Category 6, this oversized water world takes its name from six record-breaking slides “that are anything but tame,” according to the line, and set a new standard for shipboard waterparks.

The Essential Guide to Renting a Car | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Getting familiar with where to rent, how to avoid fees, and what alternatives are out there can go a long way towards maximizing your car rental experience. Here’s a look at everything you need to know about how to rent a car, from the documents you’ll need for booking to a walk-through of newer car delivery and car-sharing startups.

The 10 Most Turbulent Flight Routes in the World | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

An analysis of around 150,000 flight routes by turbulence forecasting website Turbli has revealed the most turbulent flight routes of 2023. Routes have been ranked according to the “eddy dissipation rate” which measures how intense a bout of turbulence is at a given spot.

These US Airlines Have the Most Legroom | Travel | Travel + Leisure

A recent study analyzed the amount of available legroom on varying airlines’ most popular routes, and ranked them in order of most legroom to least legroom. The clear winner was JetBlue while Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines tied in 7th place, according to the study from Upgraded Points.

Points Path Helps You Decide Whether to Book With Cash or Miles | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Points Path is a free browser extension — available for download on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge — that compares airline miles vs. cash prices on American, Delta, and United flights, with many more airlines and frequent flier programs to come.

10 Great Ideas for European Spring Break Escapes in 2024 | Travel | Lonely Planet

Whether you fancy visiting Northern Mallorca’s honeyed hill towns, Norway’s waterfall-splashed Southern Fjords, or Pembrokeshire’s puffin islands, we’ve got you covered in our round-up of the 10 best spring break destinations in Europe.

The Best Weekend Getaways in the United States for 2024 | Travel | Lonely Planet

Among the country’s extraordinary array of climates, regions and cultures, it’s not hard to find tempting options for a big-city exploration, small-town adventure and epic road trip. The hardest part? Deciding where to go. Which is why we’ve asked four expert writers based in different parts of the USA to share their favorite weekend getaways.

A Saunter Through South Melbourne Rewards the Curious | Travel | Lonely Planet

Melbourne loves a game of hide and seek. Unassuming side streets and alleyways can lead you anywhere – boisterous market stalls, time-warped streetscapes, even smoky temples. This is a city that rewards the curious. It also indulges the laziest of amblers – Melbourne’s topography is relatively flat.

Where Locals Eat in Buenos Aires | Travel | Lonely Planet

Whilst the Argentinian capital is still revered for its impressive number of top-notch parrillas (steakhouses), the food and drink scene in Buenos Aires has boomed over the past decade. From contemporary bodegas and trendy bistros to new wine joints and award-winning cocktail bars, Buenos Aires is becoming the star of the gastronomy world

The Best Travel Photographs From Around the Globe | Travel | BBC

The winners of the annual International Travel Photographer of the Year were just announced. Here are the most striking images.

The Discovery of the Americas Long Lost ‘Rome’ | Travel | BBC

The unearthing of an immense network of cities deep in the Ecuadorean Amazon is proving that the world’s biggest rainforest was once a thriving cosmopolitan hub.

Five Unusual Historical Experiences in London | Travel | BBC

From digging for fossilized shark teeth to exploring a church built by the Knights Templar, here are five places where London’s past becomes vividly real.

A 75km Hike Through ‘The Graveyard of the Pacific’ | Travel | BBC

Canada’s West Coast Trail is an epic backpacking adventure. But long before hikers began testing themselves on this treacherous coastline, people depended on the trail for survival.

The Rest

