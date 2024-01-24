Wednesday Flakes Brings You Nebrasketball, Baseball HOF, & The Death Of A Newsman

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska's Dylan Raiola Slipped in the '24 Football Recruiting Class Rankings - All Huskers

Who are the players ahead of him?

Chris Holtmann Says Ohio State Was “Soft” Rebounding and Defensively in 14-Point Loss to Nebraska | Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann said Ohio State's rebounding, defense and off-ball movement were too “soft” against Nebraska as his team has now lost four of its last five games.

Rienk Mast's 3-point palooza pushes Nebraska past Ohio State

Nebraska basketball overpowered Ohio State on Tuesday night, defeating the Buckeyes handily at home.

Mandel’s Mailbag: Does Ohio State need to win a title in 2024? Patience for Kalen DeBoer? - The Athletic

What makes for a good portal school? Is the twelve team CFP already in need of reconfiguration? And what director is Saban-esque?

The QBs who have big shoes to fill in 2024 - ESPN

With star players heading to the NFL draft, USC, LSU and eight other schools are looking to replace their prolific QBs.

Baseball HOF reveals 2024 class; Bucks fire Adrian Griffin - CBSSports.com

Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer are heading to Cooperstown; but who's heading to Milwaukee?

UFC signs Kayla Harrison, will debut her vs. Holly Holm at UFC 300

The two-time Olympic gold medalist has finally joined the UFC.

Las Vegas Raiders hire Tom Telesco as General Manager - NBC Sports

Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why it’s so surprising to see a general manager get a second chance elsewhere, given Tom Telesco is heading to Las Vegas to become G.M.

Idaho players, parents, alumni: Vandals AD Terry Gawlik should be fired – Daily Breeze

Players, parents and alums allege Gawlik has prioritized supporting and protecting volleyball coach Chris Gonzalez over player safety.

Lucas Chianca and Maya Gabeira Take Home Top Honors at the 2024 Nazaré Big Wave Challenge

The 2024 Nazaré Big Wave Challenge at Praia do Norte in Portugal is i, and Lucas Chianca and Maya Gabeira came out on top snagging the Best Performer awards.

Omaha WWII hero Charles Jackson French to have destroyer named after him | Nebraska Examiner

Local World War II hero Charles Jackson French will soon have his name on a naval vessel, the Secretary of the Navy has announced.

Does Working from Home Boost Productivity Growth? | San Francisco Fed

An enduring consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is a notable shift toward remote and hybrid work.

The Power of Proximity: How Working beside Colleagues Affects Training and Productivity - Liberty Street Economics

The authors examine if working in the office facilitates investments in workers' skills for tomorrow that diminish productivity today.

Charles Osgood, veteran CBS newsman and longtime host of "Sunday Morning," dies at 91 - CBS News

Often referred to as CBS News poet-in-residence, the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winner also wrote and anchored "The Osgood File," his daily radio show which ran for more than four decades.

'Doomsday Clock' signals existential threats of nuclear war, climate disasters and AI : NPR

Earth, for the second year running, is nearing apocalypse, a science-oriented advocacy group said, pointing to its famous "Doomsday Clock" that shows 90 seconds till midnight.

