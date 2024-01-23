Nebraska Men’s Basketball: Ohio State Game Thread

Day: Tuesday January 23rd, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Nebraska)

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: Tuesday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

This one is slated to be another “must win” for Nebrasketball. Plenty of Quad 1 and Quad 2 games at PBA, starting tonight against the Buckeyes. It is pivotal to protect the home floor, especially since Ohio State comes into tonight’s contest winless on the road during conference play (sound familiar)?

Ohio State comes into the game ranked 44th in KenPom and 46th in the NET Rankings. Nebraska comes into tonight ranked 49th in KenPom and 56th in the NET Rankings.

Ohio State Projected Starters:

1 - Roddy Gayle Jr (6’4” Sophomore Niagra Falls, New York)

2 - Bruce Thornton (6’2” Sophomore Fairburn, Georgia)

10 - Jamison Battle (6’7” Graduate Senior Robbinsdale, Minnesota)

12 - Evan Mahaffey (6’6” Sophomore Cincinnati, Ohio)

34 - Felix Okpara (6’11” Sophomore Lagos, Nigeria)

Nebraska Projected Starters:

3 - Brice Williams (6’7” Junior Huntersville, North Carolina)

10 - Jamarques Lawrence (6’3” Sophomore Plainfield, New Jersey)

30 - Keisei Tominaga (6’2” Senior Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan)

51 - Rienk Mast (6’10” Junior Groningen, Netherlands)

53 - Josiah Allick (6’8” Senior Lincoln, Nebraska)