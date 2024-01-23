Corn Flakes: Coaching, Bowling, and Suspicious Deaths

I’ve taken on a new venture recently, I am now a 1st and 2nd grade boys basketball coach. It was very last minute and we stuck with a Friday night practice time, so that kind of stinks.

We had our first practice last Friday night and our first game the next day. It was a blowout and not in a good way. I believe we lost 6-30 something. There was a time where I wasn’t sure we were going to get any points and many of the boys on the team were not used to losing, let alone that badly and it was hard for them to take. I think it’s good to know how to lose, so I guess it could be a good lesson, but it was brutal.

I’m hopeful that with some more practice and games under both my and their belts, things will get better. Or maybe I’ll have to retire from my basketball coaching duties and just be a mom in the stands.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Finish Fifth at the Northeast Classic - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule reportedly set to add TCU general manager Anthony Crespino to Huskers staff

https://nebraska.rivals.com/news/report-nebraska-adds-tcu-general-manager-anthony-crespino-to-huskers-staff?

Monday Night Therapy: Husker Wrestling, Basketball, The Polynesian Bowl and 2025? - Corn Nation

We finally had a show on Monday night that’s supposed to be a Monday night show for the first time in well before Christmas that Todd and I were last together.

We talked about a number of...

The Nebraska football 115: Top players on the Cornhuskers’ 2024 football roster - The Athletic

More important to track than the 85-person scholarship limit in college football is the 115-player roster limit.

News Channel Nebraska to provide statewide coverage of first pro volleyball federation match

The Omaha Supernovas announced that News Channel Nebraska will provide statewide coverage of the Omaha Supernovas’ first match against the Atlanta Vibe on Wednesday at the CHI Health Center at 7 p.m.

Nebraska basketball looks to simplify and hit singles — not homers — against Ohio State

“It’s about just doing the things that make you successful,” Fred Hoiberg said. “You don’t have to go out there and hit home runs. You hit singles and make the

Elsewhere

College football recruiting rankings: 2024's final Top247 includes 5-star changes, a new No. 1 QB and more

The Top247 for college football's 2024 class has been finalized. Here's a closer look.

Baumgardner: Dan Campbell, Lions fulfill promise to village that never lost hope - The Athletic

The Lions' run to the NFC Championship Game has fans thinking about loved ones who spent decades dreaming about such success.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid drops 70 on Spurs in win - ESPN

Joel Embiid had 70 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists -- a stat line that's never been done before in NBA history -- in the Sixers' 133-123 win over the Spurs on Monday.

Arizona AD Dave Heeke out after seven years with Wildcats - ESPN

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke will transition out of his role Feb. 2 after seven years with the Wildcats, the school announced Monday.

Tara VanDerveer makes NCAA history with most coaching wins : NPR

VanDerveer, in her 38th season as Stanford coach, passed Duke's Coach K's record. She's helped the women's sport come a long way since she started her college basketball career over 50 years ago.

I just can’t wrap my head around this story!

Chiefs fans' deaths: Timeline of what we know so far

Families and friends of three men found dead outside of a home near in Northland, Kansas want answers from police.