Huskers in the NFL Divisional Round

It was a tough day for our former Huskers in the NFL as there was only five alumni playing this weekend with only the 49ers and Randy Gregory winning to move on to the conference championship weekend. Here’s a look at how those five former Huskers did this weekend.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

It was a tough game for Collins and the Texans as they tried to slow down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. Collins finished the game with just a single tackle but enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career.

Khalil Davis, Houston Texans

Against the Ravens it was pretty quiet for Davis, who finished with a single tackle, as the Texans struggled to contain the Ravens offense. However Davis shined this year as a reserve and likely earned a new contract from the team.

Randy Gregory, San Francisco 49ers

For only playing 31 snaps, Gregory was pretty involved in the 49ers win over the Packers. Gregory had two tackles with one being for a loss to go along with a quarterback pressure. However he’ll be known in this game for his penalty on a shoving match after Jordan Love was hit along the sideline. Luckily for Gregory it was an offsetting penalty.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David was at his best against the Lions finishing with a team high 13 tackles to go along with a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. A free agent this offseason, if David is done as a Buccaneer he left playing in typical Lavonte David fashion.

Lavonte David, who turns 34 in a few days, keeping up with it is even more filthy. https://t.co/2b5DicDG2Y — ✌️ (@CatthewMonrad) January 21, 2024

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Normally when Trey Palmer wakes up pissed off that means there is going to be a touchdown in the works for him. Sunday was not the case for Palmer as he was only targeted twice catching both passes for just 32 yards.