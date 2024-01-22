Nebraska Men’s Basketball: An Ohio State Preview

Day: Tuesday January 23rd, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Nebraska)

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: Tuesday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Current Record: 13-5 (3-4 B1G)

Head Coach: Chris Holtmann (7th Season) Record at Ohio State (123-75) Overall Record: 246-164

Preview:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming off a very hard-fought 75-69 win against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, and they now quickly turn their attention to Ohio State. The Buckeyes also played Saturday, winning 79-67 at home against Penn State. Ohio State comes into the contest winless on the road in conference play, so Nebraska needs to take care of business.

Ohio State comes into Tuesday’s contest averaging 76.4 points per game. They shoot a respectable 44.6% from the floor and 34.4% from the three-point line. The Buckeyes are also a good free throw shooting team, averaging 75.6% from the stripe. Ohio State hits the glass hard, as they average just shy of 40 rebounds per game.

The Buckeyes are led in scoring by Sophomore Bruce Thornton, who averages 16.0 points per game. 5th year Senior Jamison Battle and Sophomore Roddy Gayle Jr are the other two Buckeyes averaging double figures at 14.4 and 14.2 points per game respectively. Sophomore Felix Okpara leads Ohio State in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game. Battle and Gayle Jr both average over 5 rebounds per contest.

Nebraska will need some physicality against Ohio State, as the Buckeyes possess eight guys who are 6’7” or taller. The Huskers will probably still be without Juwan Gary as he is still recovering from his calf strain suffered at Rutgers. Josiah Allick filled in wonderfully for Gary in the starting lineup, leading the Huskers with 15 points the last time out. Nebraska committed 18 turnovers against Northwestern, something they simply cannot do if they want to beat Ohio State. This will be another strong test for Nebraska, as there are no easy games in the Big Ten.