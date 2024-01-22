Monday Flakes: Warming Weather, Husker Weekend Results, and a Rat Hole

We are emerging from the polar vortex and into more typical temperatures for northern Nebraska in January. I’m hoping the warmer temperatures mean that snow won’t be blowing anymore. Right now, I have to wait for Ranchdude to clear the driveway and sometimes for the snow plow to go through before I can go to work.

How is winter treating you? What is it like in your area?

Corn Flakes

Which Nebraska football early enrollees could have biggest impact for Cornhuskers in 2024? - The Athletic

Who are the Nebraska early enrollees who could start right away, and which position groups need their help the most?

Huskers Claim Team Titles at Mark Colligan Memorial - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska track and field earned the women’s and men’s team titles on Saturday at the Mark Colligan Memorial at the Devaney Center Indoor Track. Overall, the Huskers claimed 17 individual titles

Wrestling: #6 Huskers Down Purdue 27-14 to improve to 7-1 this year - Corn Nation

Despite a couple upset losses, Nebraska saw its youngsters help ice the dual at the Devaney Center

Nebraska Women’s Basketball Collapses Against Penn State 82-73 - Corn Nation

Another big hearted effort for a Nebraska comeback falls short

Husker Women's Gymnasts Down Illinois in Record Night - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team (3-2, 1-0 Big Ten) recorded six career highs and five event titles in a 196.875-196.400 victory over the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week Four Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Four weeks into our rankings, the Big Ten feels more wide open than it ever has been.

Sports!

A season worth saving? The Lakers have to figure it out

The Lakers are one game below .500 during a season of inconsistent play. With the trade deadline Feb. 8, do they have the assets to improve the team?

Sports Illustrated Layoffs: Inside Look From Former Staffer | TIME

For the first time since 1954, fans of sports or journalism, or both, must ask: Who are we without SI? writes John Walters.

Iowa vs. Ohio State score: No. 18 Buckeyes rally to upset No. 2 Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark in overtime thriller - CBSSports.com

Ohio State overcame a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit en route to its huge win, spoiling Clark's best scoring game of the season

What makes Tara VanDerveer so great? Let her players tell you

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer passed Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski as the winningest coach in college basketball with her 1,203rd victory Sunday.

Then There’s This

Ruby to the rescue as dog helps save owner who fell in frozen Michigan lake | Michigan | The Guardian

Quick-thinking state police officer enlists pet canine to carry rescue equipment to man who fell through ice

Someone filled in their beloved ‘rat hole.’ Together, these Chicago residents fixed it | AP News

You dirty rat! In a city infamous for its gangster past, some culprit filled in a Northside Chicago neighborhood landmark affectionately called by residents the “rat hole.”