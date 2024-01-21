Wrestling: Husker Commit McDanel Wins Senior-Level Gold at Henri Deglane

Nebraska has ties to three wrestlers who competed this weekend at the Henri Deglane Grand Prix in Nice, France.

Not only did former NCAA finalist Tyler Berger earn a bronze medal at 74 kg, but two future Huskers competed at their first senior-level tournament with solid results. Both participating in Team USA’s ‘Elite Accelerator Program’, Camden McDanel and Kael Lauridsen both are taking gray shirts and pushing back the beginning of their eligibility to next season.

A U20 World Bronze Medalist this past summer at 97 kg, McDanel is a true blue-chip recruit for the Huskers. A two-time U17 Pan-American gold medalist for Team USA, Lauridsen is a Bennington native and four-time Nebraska state champion. Both will join the Huskers next season for their true freshman years after taking a gap year to train at the Olympic Training Center this year.

Looks like that training is paying off.

McDanel went a perfect 3-0 on Saturday to earn the gold medal at 92 kg. He beat Kazakhstan’s Islyambek Ilyassov 4-0 before downing Austria’s Benjamin Greil 7-2 in the semis. In the final, McDanel poured on the pressure to melt Kazakhstan’s Abdimanap Baigenzheyer via 11-0 tech fall in just 3:51.

Despite not winning a match, Lauridsen still impressed. Facing two-time NCAA Champion and Penn State legend Roman Bravo-Young (wrestling for Mexico) in his first match, Lauridsen gave up the first four points but actually took a 4-4 lead late in the first period with a single-leg takedown into a gut wrench turn. Lauridsen ended up dropping the match via 14-4 tech fall with eight seconds left, but the fact that he was able to secure a takedown and turn against RBY is very impressive.

Notes from Kael match against RBY



RBY wins 14-4. Lauridsen took him down and gutted him in the first period and then got taken down with 3 seconds left to end with tech



That's not bad! — Huskermat™ (@Huskermat) January 20, 2024

Lauridsen then advanced due to a forfeit before falling to Bulgaria’s Ivalyo Tisov in a wild 14-11 match.

As for Berger, he wrestled at 74 kg. He won his first match via 10-0 tech fall before beating Germany’s Shamil Ustaev 4-2. In the semis, Berger fell to Spain’s Mohammad Mottaghinia, an Iranian transfer, via 10-0 tech fall.

In the bronze-medal match, Berger downed fellow American Joey Lavallee 8-6.