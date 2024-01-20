Nebraska Men’s Basketball Recap: Nebraska holds on to beat Northwestern 75-69

The “Battle for NU” had a guest of honor for the game: former Nebraska Basketball Head Coach Danny Nee. Coach Nee led the Huskers to a 254-190 record, and an 88-116 record in conference play. Nee led Nebraska to 5 NCAA tournament bids and 5 NIT Tournament appearances. Nebraska won the NIT in the 1995-96 season.

First Half Analysis:

Nebraska played fairly well in the first half, taking a 39-35 lead heading into the break. The two overriding stats that come to mind when looking at this half was Northwestern’s 3-point shooting and the Nebraska turnovers. Northwestern started off 4-5 from deep, including 2 early ones from Ryan Langborg. With his 2nd 3-pointer in the contest, Langborg went over the 1,000 point mark in his career. Josiah Allick was the main Nebraska guy to do some damage, putting up a solid 10 points. Allick, who was starting in place of the injured Juwan Gary, has been finding a place in the Nebraska offense of late. Nebraska shot the ball really well, but nearly committed its season average in turnovers in the first half.

The Wildcats shot 12-29 for 41.4% from the floor, but an excellent 7-15 for 46.7% from 3. Northwestern wasn’t very solid from the free-throw line, only going 4-9 for 44.4%. Northwestern had 11 rebounds in the first half, 6 of which were on the offensive side. Northwestern had 9 assists and 6 steals in the first half, being incredibly active on both ends of the floor.

Northwestern was led by Ryan Langborg with 9 points, all of them coming from the 3-point line. Matthew Nicholson had 7. Guard Ty Berry led the team with 3 rebounds, while Luke Hunger, Nicholson and Nick Martinelli each had 2.

Nebraska shot a blistering 16-23 for 69.6% from the floor, but only 3-7 for 42.9% from 3. The Huskers collected 16 rebounds, but only 2 offensive boards. The main stat of the first half for Nebraska was 9 turnovers. They came into this game averaging only 11 per game. Nebraska had 12 assists and 4 steals.

The Huskers were led by Josiah Allick, who had 10 points. Brice Williams and CJ Wilcher each had 8. Allick also led the team with 5 rebounds, while Rienk Mast had 3.

Second Half Analysis:

Nebraska started off the second half on a 10-3 run, pushing any lead to double digits for the first time all game. It had the makings of Nebraska threatening to run away with this contest, but turnovers reared its ugly face again in the second half. Northwestern continued their solid 3-point shooting into the second half, as they were 10-22 in the game from deep halfway through the second half. Nebraska tried to channel itself like it did against Rutgers, going on an untimely, lengthy scoring drought of 6 minutes, while blowing a double digit lead, but it did enough from the free throw line and defensively to make sure that Northwestern never took the lead. Things got hairy for Nebraska as the Wildcats tied the game at 65 with 3:57 remaining on a Ryan Langborg free throw, but the Wildcats would falter over the last 4 minutes, scoring only 4 points. Nebraska would make some crucial defensive stops, and fought through a couple more turnovers when Keisei Tominaga buried an absolute dagger 3 with just under 30 seconds left to ice the game.

Final Stats and Thoughts:

Northwestern shot 24-63 for 38.1% from the floor and 10-31 for 32.3% from the three-point line. The Wildcats missed their last 9 attempts from deep. Northwestern went 11-17 for 64.7% from the free-throw line. The Wildcats collected 26 rebounds, 11 of which came offensively. They were fairly active on both ends of the floor, as they finished with 17 assists and 13 steals on the afternoon. They committed 7 turnovers.

The Wildcats were led by Brooks Barnhizer with 24 points. It was his 3rd game of the season with 20+ points. Ryan Langborg had 15, many of which came from the three-point line. Star Senior guard Boo Buie had an afternoon to forget, shooting 2-15 from the floor, finishing with 9 points. Barnhizer also led Northwestern in rebounds with 7, while Langborg and Matthew Nicholson each had 5. Buie had 7 assists while Langborg and Barnhizer both had 4 steals.

Nebraska finished the game shooting 26-47 for 55.3% from the floor and 7-13 for 53.8% from three-point range. Nebraska had been shooting above 60% for roughly 35 minutes of this game. The Huskers finished 16-20 for a solid 80% from the free throw line. Nebraska collected 40 rebounds on the afternoon, 8 of which were offensive. Nebraska had 18 assists but also had 18 turnovers, way above their average of 11 per game.

Five Nebraska players finished in double figures, led by Josiah Allick’s 15. Keisei Tominaga had 14, Brice Williams had 12, while Jamarques Lawrence and CJ Wilcher had 10. Rienk Mast led Nebraska with 8 rebounds, while Tominaga and Sam Hoiberg each had 6. Mast had 6 assists to pace the Huskers.

Nebraska’s turnovers and Northwestern’s hot 3-point shooting kept this game a fair amount closer than it probably should have been. If you would have told me that Boo Buie would finish 2-15 from the floor, I would have told you Nebraska probably wins fairly easily. It was anything but, as Nebraska once again blew a double-digit 2nd half lead, but this time Northwestern could not take advantage.

Nebraska has a short turn around period, as Ohio State comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, January 23rd. Tipoff will be at 6:00 PM CST and will be on Peacock.