Nebraska Men’s Basketball “Battle of NU” Game Thread

Day: Saturday January 20th, 2024

Time: 1:15 PM CST

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Nebraska)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Saturday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Northwestern comes into this contest ranked 59 in KenPom, and 74 in the NET rankings. They are currently 13-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten Conference. Nebraska comes into this contest ranked 52 in KenPom, and 58 in the NET rankings. Nebraska is currently 13-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten Conference.

Northwestern Projected Starters:

0 - Boo Buie (6’2” Graduate Senior Albany, New York)

3 - Ty Berry (6’3” Senior Newton, Kansas)

5 - Ryan Langborg (6’4” Graduate Senior San Diego, California)

13 - Brook Barnhizer (6’6” Junior Lafayette, Indiana)

34 - Matthew Nicholson (7’0” Senior Clarkston, Michigan)

Nebraska Projected Starters:

3 - Brice Williams (6’7” Junior Huntersville, North Carolina)

10 - Jamarques Lawrence (6’3” Sophomore Plainfield, New Jersey)

30 - Keisei Tominaga (6’2” Senior Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan)

51 - Rienk Mast (6’10” Junior Groningen, Netherlands)

53 - Josiah Allick (6’8” Senior Lincoln, Nebraska)