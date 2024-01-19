Friday Flakes: Nebraska Softball Has Two Top 100 Players and a Top 15 Preseason Ranking

Congrats to Jordy Bahl and Billie Andrews on Making D1 Softball’s Top 100. I think Nebraska fans definitely need to check out this preseason Top 15 Nebraska softball team if you get a chance this upcoming season.

Statement from the University:

A pair of homegrown Huskers have been ranked among the top 50 players in the country by D1Softball. Jordy Bahl was tabbed as the No. 2 player in the nation heading into the 2024 season, while Billie Andrews came in at No. 42 on the D1Softball list of the top 100 players in the country. A Papillion native, Bahl is in her first season at Nebraska after playing two seasons at Oklahoma. She was a first-team All-American and the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in both seasons as a Sooner. Bahl was the national freshman of the year in 2022 and was one of 10 finalists for national player of the year in both 2022 and 2023. The two-time national champion was also the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women’s College World Series after throwing 24.2 scoreless innings in Oklahoma City. In her career, Bahl boasts a 44-2 record with a 0.99 ERA with two perfect games plus one no-hitter. She is also a .350 career hitter. Andrews, a senior from Gretna, has put up impressive numbers through her first three seasons at Nebraska. She boasts a .335 career average with 24 doubles, 43 home runs and 112 RBIs. Her 43 home runs are just 11 shy of the Nebraska record and rank 18th among all active Division I players. Andrews also owns a .647 career slugging percentage that ranks third in school history. She was tabbed as a third-team All-American in 2023 and is a three-time All-Big Ten selection, including first-team appointments in 2021 and 2023. While Bahl and Andrews are both returning All-Americans, Nebraska’s roster also features seven additional players who have earned either all-conference or all-region recognition in their careers. Brooke Andrews, Katelyn Caneda, Peyton Cody, Sarah Harness and Abbie Squier have each been honored as both an all-conference and all-region selection, while Sydney Gray was an all-region selection in 2022 and Ava Bredwell was the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. With its talented roster, Nebraska has earned preseason top-15 rankings from D1Softball and Softball America.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Rodney Terry: UCF players 'classless' for Horns Down celebration

Moments after a discouraging 77-71 home loss to UCF on Wednesday night, Texas men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry took offense at how some of the Knights were celebrating.

A handful of UCF players mocked Texas’ iconic Hook ‘Em Horns hand sign by raising their arms and displaying the infamous Horns Down gesture.

Alabama's transfer exodus brings harsh new reality to Tuscaloosa after Nick Saban's retirement

Kalen DeBoer will need to do a lot of roster retooling ahead of his first season at Alabama.

Numerous Alabama players have hit the transfer portal in the days following Nick Saban’s retirement last week. Five-star freshmen Caleb Downs and Kadyn Proctor became the latest Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. Downs started right away at safety and led the team in tackles in 2023, while Proctor started at left tackle.

The top NFL head coaching candidates, ranked - SBNation.com

The NFL coaching carousel is spinning as struggling teams around the league are trying to change their fortunes. Some teams are looking for stout, veteran leadership after experiments with young coaches went wrong, while others want to find the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan, a young coach to lead their team for the next decade.

Of all the names being thrown about we’ve selected 10 of the best candidates to take over a team, and ranked them based on the impact they could have either returning to the NFL — or taking on a bigger role.

Why the Pacers’ trade for Pascal Siakam makes so much sense

The first bit to remember: The Indiana Pacers’ history in free agency hasn’t exactly been sterling. In nearly six decades of existence, the Pacers have rarely been bad, have often been very good and have just about always been competitive … but they’ve also always been in Indiana, which is not a place top-flight talents tend to have at or near the top of their wish lists. When the best player you’ve ever signed on the open market is probably David West, that says something about the space you occupy in the hierarchy of superstar destinations.

8 NFL playoff teams left standing, ranked by their Super Bowl chances - SBNation.com

Wild Card Weekend is in the books, and just eight teams have their Lombardi Trophy dreams intact.

Did the results over the first three days of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs change out we at SB Nation view the teams? Not at the top, given that both the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers were on bye weeks.

But things certainly changed a bit further down the rankings. Here are the eight remaining teams, ranked by their Super Bowl chances as voted on by the staff here at SB Nation.

Jason Kelce went to McDonald’s to give his favorite employee a signed jersey - SBNation.com

The end of a career is a great time to reflect on all the people who helped you along the way. Coaches who made you better, trainers who kept you healthy, even the McDonald’s employee who made sure your bacon, egg and cheese was piping hot each morning.

Legendary Eagles center Jason Kelce is calling it a career, and he kicked off Wednesday by paying a special visit to someone he’s gotten to know over the years.

Notebook: Raiola catches up with new QB coach Glenn Thomas

HONOLULU, Hawaii — It only makes sense that one of new Nebraska quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas’ first orders of business was to catch up with Dylan Raiola.

The two had a conversation Tuesday night as Raiola, the touted incoming Nebraska freshman signal-caller, had a break from Polynesian Bowl activities.

Sipple: Nebraska target Dayton Raiola has competitive fire of father

HONOLULU, Hawaii — There’s no doubt Dominic Raiola is one of the top three centers to ever play for Nebraska.

He was a vicious competitor, a pancake machine, an All-American.

Dayton Raiola insists you can possess that sort of hot competitiveness as a quarterback.

Nebraska adds Colorado defensive lineman to 2024 class

Nebraska added to its defensive line room for the 2024 season as the Huskers accepted the commitment of edge rusher Jordan Ochoa on Thursday morning.

Ochoa, who was previously thought to be headed to Wyoming, announced on Thursday that he had talked with Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and would instead be committing to the Huskers. The defensive end visited Nebraska for the spring game and has a connection to the state, as he and his family used to live there.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.