Nebraska Leaves New Jersey With A 87-82 Loss To Rutgers

It wasn’t a pretty game. The Huskers came in to hopefully pull off a road win that would help pad their NCAA Tournament resume. Instead they walked away will a poor performance that was dominated by a stout Rutgers defense.

While the lead went back and fourth early in the game the Huskers actually lead for a majority of the night. Two of those leads were by double digits. However, scoring droughts and a high pressure defense from the Scarlet Knights kept letting the Huskers lead slip away off an on during the game.

Nebraska had every chance to win this game and didn’t. Letting Rutgers take the matchup into overtime where a mixture of poor shooting, defense, and a rowdy home crowd catapult them to victory.

It wasn’t just the Rutgers defense that kept the Huskers at bay. They were also hot on offense. Shooting 38% but also pulling down twenty five total offensive rebounds. Making Nebraska’s eleven look pitiful.

Reink Mast did not seem to be able to do anything in the paint for the Big Red. Being dominated by Rutgers Clifford Omoruyi for most of the night. A player that won the one on one matchup between the two with fourteen points and fifteen rebounds.

To make matters worse, Juwan Gary went down while running down the court in the second half. He went to the locker room and did not return. We can only hope his injury is not terribly bad and will return soon.

The Huskers were lead by Bryce Williams who had a team high of twenty two points, six rebounds, and three steals on the night. Keisei Tominaga, who seemed to feel the most pressure from the Rutgers defense had sixteen points and one rebound.

C.J. Wilcher once again came off the bench to help the team out with twelve points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Nebraska heads back to Lincoln to take on Northwestern this Saturday, January 20th.