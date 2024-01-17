Nebraska’s Coaching Connections, Polynesian Bowl, MBB Woes LIVE Thursday at 9pm Central

I realize that the title for this looks like it belongs on the daily Flakes. Lots going on.

Dylan Raiola is not the only future Husker who participated in the Polynesian Bowl, which perplexes me entirely because I thought you had to have Polynesian heritage to play in the game. But looking over the participants, that is NOT the case (looking at you, middle America’s Carter Nelson). And with all the worries about long snapper, is there one to be found playing among future Huskers in Hawai’i?

After topping the number one team in the land, the Husker MBB team has slipped slightly, losing road contests to Iowa and Rutgers, with the loss to the Scarlet Knights coming in overtime. That is not how you follow up the biggest win in over forty years, and it’s not helping to make the case for a tournament bid. Sorry, it’s just not.

And Minnie’s been working up a chart that shows how Matt Rhule’s staff is comprised of people he largely knowns and has worked with in the past, including new quarterback coach Glenn Thomas.

Chatterfields will do their best to keep us on track, probably.