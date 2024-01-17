Nebraska Vs. Rutgers Game Thread

Time: 6:00pm CST

Location: Piscataway, NJ

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Welcome back to another fun filled night of Nebrasketball. This evening we head to the magical state of New Jersey where our mighty Cornhusker will take on the fighting Scarlet Knights of New Jersey.

Hopefully the Huskers can take home a win in this matchup. They need one. Especially on the road in the Big Ten.

This conference isn’t exactly friendly to visiting teams.

Anyway, it’s probably cold and you’re tired of scooping snow so join us all as we cheer on the men from the comfort of our Barcaloungers.

Barcaloungers are still a thing, right?