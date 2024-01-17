Wednesday Flakes Brings You Saban Memories, Harvard, & Rodger Sherman’s CFB Tour

Mankilling Mastodons

The Familiar Faces of the Omaha Supernovas

As the Omaha Supernovas build their roster for the Pro Volleyball Federation’s inaugural season, Huskers fans are recognizing some of the names.

Matt Rhule bringing back former assistant from NFL to coach Nebraska quarterbacks - Footballscoop

Glenn Thomas will become one of the most important people in Nebraska football the moment he steps foot in the building.

Nebraska Football 2023 Post-Mortem: Evaluating the Cornhusker Football Season - Off Tackle Empire

The first year of the Matt Rhule Era is over. Let’s assess.

Scenes of Nick Saban: A road trip through the career of college football’s top coach - The Athletic

As college football reckons with Saban hanging it up, we took a trip through his back pages, including lessons learned and legacies left.

Michigan football Jim Harbaugh interviews Atlanta Falcons head coach

The Michigan football head coach had his second interview of the NFL offseason.

Amazon will invest in Diamond Sports as part of bankruptcy restructuring agreement | AP News

Amazon will partner with Diamond Sports as part of a restructuring agreement as the largest owner of regional sports networks looks to emerge from bankruptcy.

Harvard football coach Tim Murphy retires after 30 seasons

Murphy, who grew up in Kingston, notched a 200-89 record with the Crimson — including a 19-10 record in “The Game” vs. Yale.

Arizona Wildcats football hires San Jose State’s Brent Brennan as next head coach - Arizona Desert Swarm

It’s been a stressful last few days in Wildcat Nation, and the anxiety is far from over, but at least one big piece to the puzzle has been found: a head coach

Ohio State announces Texas A&M's Ross Bjork as next athletic director

Ohio State hires Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork to succeed Gene Smith.

Taulia Tagovailoa headed for NFL after NCAA denies additional year of eligibility - NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa's brother is on his way to the NFL.

Most Supplements Don’t Work. But That’s Not the Worst Part.

Dedicating your limited time and energy to performance hacks can distract you from training, recovering, eating, and sleeping well.

