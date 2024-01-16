Nebraska Women’s Basketball Preview: Michigan

Nebraska had a tough go around last time in a game that seemed like it should have been won, but a couple scoring droughts and a few bad breaks made it feel like a larger deficit than it really was. The Huskers flew back to Lincoln carrying a sour loss to Minnesota (62-58), but short memory is the name of the game because a tough Michigan team is making their way to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

Join the Huskers Wednesday night for Red Out against the Wolverines.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) vs Michigan Wolverines (12-5, 3-2 Big Ten)

Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 7:00 pm (CST)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten - NCAA NET 35)

22 - Natalie Potts - 6’2 - Fr. - F/G - 11.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6’3 - Jr. - C/F - 17.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg

0 - Darian White - 5’6 - Gr. - G - 8.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5’9 - Gr. - G - 12.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5’9 - Gr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Off the Bench

14 - Callin Hake - 5’9 - So. - G - 7.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg

2 - Logan Nissley - 6’0 - Fr. - G - 6.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

12 - Jessica Petrie - 6’2 - Fr. - F - 4.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6’3 - Sr. - F - 3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6’2 - Jr. - F - 2.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6’1 - Jr. - G - 1.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)

Eighth Season at Nebraska (126-104); 17th Season Overall (319-213)

Michigan Wolverines (12-5, 3-2 Big Ten - NCAA NET 42)

22 - Chyra Evans - 6’2 - So. - F - 5.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg

44 - Cameron Williams - 6’3 - Sr. - F - 5.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg

1 - Lauren Hansen - 5’9 - Sr. - G - 11.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg

5 - Laila Phelia - 6’0 - Jr. - G - 15.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg

10 - Jordan Hobbs - 6’3 - Jr. - G - 9.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Off the Bench

0 - Elissa Brett - 6’0 - Gr. - G - 8.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

33 - Taylor Williams - 5’9 - Sr. - G - 6.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg

21 - Taylor Woodson - 6’0 - Fr. - F - 3.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg

11 - Greta Kampschroeder - 6’1 - Jr. - G - 3.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg

30 - Elise Stuck - 6’1 - Jr. - G/F - 2.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg

20 - Alyssa Crockett - 6’2 - So. - F - 2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg

2 - Macy Brown - 6’0 - Fr. - G - 1.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg

Head Coach: Kim Barnes Arico (Montclair State, 1993)

12th Season at Michigan (253-124); 28th Season Overall (523-330)

Scouting the Badgers

In Michigan’s last game they beat Wisconsin 76-52, this was following two straight losses to Minnesota (82-66) and Indiana (80-59). The Badgers come into Lincoln with a 12-5 record including 3-2 in the Big Ten.

Michigan is led by Laila Phelia who is averaging 15.8 points a game, including 19.2 points in Big Ten play. The junior guard ranked 10th last year in the conference in scoring with 16.7 points. In last seasons win against the Huskers in Lincoln, Phelia had 12 points and five rebounds, but didn’t play when Nebraska traveled to Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines lost a few starters (Leigha Brown, Emily Kiser, Maddie Nolan), but return another starter in Cameron Williams. Williams averages 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds this season.

Jordan Hobbs (9.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and Chrya Evans (5.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg) have entered the starting lineup, as well has Missouri graduate transfer Lauren Hansen (11.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg) who started her college career at Auburn.

Michigan is averaging 71.9 points a game and hitting 4.8 percent from the field, including 36.2 percent from long range, making 7.4 threes per game in Big Ten play. The Wolverines average 38.9 rebounds a game and own a plus 8.2 rebounding margin.

Husker Report

Nebraska is averaging 75.4 points per game and are connecting on 43.8 percent of their shot from the field, including 33.3 percent from three. The Huskers are corralling 42.2 rebounds per game, owning a plus 10.3 margin in that category. Nebraska averages 17.1 assists per game, but are committing 14.2 turnovers a game.

Jaz Shelley is 2 rebounds away from 500.

Darian White is 9 rebounds away from 700.

Natalie Potts is 2 rebounds away from 100 and 10 points shy from 200 in her career.

Natalie Potts also grabbed her fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Alexis Markowski surpassed 750 career rebounds and that puts her in a tie for 10th of Nebraska’s rebounds list.