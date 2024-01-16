Huskers in the NFL Super Wildcard Weekend

It was Super Wildcard Round of the playoffs and we got to see seven different Huskers see the field in the hope of making it to the Super Bowl. We saw some step up and make plays to help their team advance whiles others played well in defeat. Here’s a look at how each former Husker did.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

In the Texans win over the Browns, Collins was able to make just two tackles with one being for a loss. Collins added in a quarterback hurry in a pretty quiet game stat wise, but the Texans defense controlled the Browns offense.

Khalil Davis, Houston Texans

Against the Browns, Davis saw nearly half the team’s defensive snaps and he didn’t disappoint. His 5 tackles were the most from any defensive lineman and he also added in a quarterback hurry in the Texans big win over the Browns.

Ochaun Mathis, Los Angeles Rams

Mathis was inactive for the Rams in their loss to the Lions.

Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams

After a disastrous performance last year in the playoffs for the Cowboys, Maher was flawless for the Rams. Maher made both extra points and went 3-3 on his field goals which were all under 30 yards. It’s too bad we didn’t get to see Maher try a game winner.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David was all over the field showing why he’s one of the best linebackers in the league despite being a 12 year veteran. Finishing with 5 tackles David had two tackles for loss and even forced a fumble. But what didn’t show up on the stat sheet with his ability to cover tight ends and running backs causing Jalen Hurts plenty of fits.

Jalen Hurts wanted nothing to do with Lavonte David #PHIvsTB | Via @NFL



pic.twitter.com/cHAOBOm7Rg — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) January 16, 2024

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was vintage Huskers Palmer against the Eagles as Trey ripped off a 56 yard touchdown catch as he showcased his speed to split defenders and accelerate for the score. Other than that catch Palmer had a rush on an end around for 9 yards.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Monday night was not the best night for Jurgens nor the Eagles offensive line in their loss to the Buccaneers. Jurgens gave up a sack and Hurts was pressured throughout the game.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday night was a typical game for Stoll as he was used as just a run blocker who didn’t receive any targets in the passing game.