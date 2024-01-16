Corn Flakes: Snow Days and Legos and Football Day of Service

I’m pretty sure today is Tuesday, but at this rate I have no idea. We are home from school again today due to the extreme cold and I cannot remember a time that we have had this many days off. We finally left our house for lunch today, but prior to that hadn’t left since Thursday and the boys are I were starting to get a little stir crazy.

I did get all of the boys’ legos organized into two nine-drawer carts. They are color coded and it is the most beautiful sight I have ever seen. What’s the over/under on how long they keep it that way?

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Report: Nebraska football parting ways with two staff members - On3

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have parted ways with two members of the program's support staff after one season in Lincoln.

Husker Football volunteers at Center for People for Martin Luther King Day of Service

“Just being able to be an athlete here and being able to be involved in our community is such a blessing,” Lenhardt shared.

Ex-Nebraska QBs Chubba Purdy, Casey Thompson find schools

Two former Nebraska quarterbacks found new schools over the weekend, while one is still in the transfer portal.

Husker volleyball finds its middle blocker from transfer portal

New Husker volleyball commit will be trading in her flip-flops for snow boots.

Will Nebraska make the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament? Team Resume & Outlook | January 15

A look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers, with key wins, March Madness bracketology, and overall women's NCAA tournament forecast.

Fred Hoiberg tells @HuskersRadio he loves Matt Rhule and @HuskerFootball using #Nebrasketball home games as recruiting tools.



However, some kinks must be worked out...



"I told the ops guys, 'Maybe don't put Dylan Raiola on the big screen while we're shooting free throws.'" — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) January 16, 2024

Elsewhere

USC's Caleb Williams, potential No. 1 pick, enters NFL draft - ESPN

USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be entering the NFL draft, he announced on social media Monday. The decision comes on the final day that underclassmen are allowed to declare.

UConn No. 1 in AP poll for 1st time since 2009, Gonzaga falls out - ESPN

Connecticut has followed last year's run to the NCAA championship with its first No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll in nearly 15 years, while Gonzaga has fallen out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in eight years.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan helps rescue teenage girl involved in car crash: 'He has a big heart' - CBSSports.com

Hogan played Good Samaritan after a teenage girl's car rolled over in Clearwater, Fla.