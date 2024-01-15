Monday Flakes: Blizzard Aftermath and a Losing Weekend for Basketball and Wrestling

We are still digging out from the most recent blizzard here at the ranch. All the animals have food water and shelter/bedding so they are making it through as well. Technically the major highway I take to work is still listed as closed, but I know several people that travelled yesterday on it, so I’m guessing they want to keep traffic to a minimum and give the plows more room to work.

Or, they are just too busy to change the status on 511...

The blizzard made a lot of us stir crazy, but the person in the story below more than most...

Man arrested in Lincoln after reportedly vandalizing vehicles - SOUTHEAST - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

Lincoln Police arrested a man after he was reportedly vandalizing vehicles with a skid loader.

Stained glass business in Hartington restores art across Midwest

A successful family business is now entering its second generation.

Tad Stryker: Appreciating the Process - All Huskers

It makes sense for Nebraska football fans to buy into coach Matt Rhule’s development culture

Huskers Drop Match to Wildcats - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The No. 7 Nebraska rifle team fell to Kentucky on Sunday by a score of 4,723-4,696 in West Point, N.Y.

Huskers Post All-Time Marks at Graduate Classic

Nebraska track and field completed the Graduate Classic on Saturday at the Devaney Center Indoor Track, climbing the all-time list in three events.

Nebraska Women’s Basketball Falls to Minnesota 62-58 - Corn Nation

Nebraska’s fourth quarter heroics not enough to overcome Minnesota

Nebraska Men’s Basketball Recap: Iowa Freezes Nebraska 94-76 - Corn Nation

A typical Nebrasketball egg after a big win

Wrestling: Huskers Drop Home Dual to Hawkeyes 22-10 - Corn Nation

Up against one of the best teams in the country, Nebraska fell short in a few matches against border rival Iowa

NCAA takes step toward determining new tier of Division I where athletes can be paid - ABC News

The NCAA has taken the first step toward determining whether President Charlie Baker’s idea to create a new subdivision in which schools directly pay athletes can become a reality

ESPN apologises for Emmy entries won with fake names

An investigation found some employees had used fake names in entries to circumvent eligibility rules.

Cowboys collapse yet again; Lions surge to first playoff win in 32 years - CBSSports.com

Party like it's 1992, Detroit!

Jim Harbaugh set to meet with Chargers next week about their head coach vacancy, AP source says | FOX Sports

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will meet with the Los Angeles Chargers about their head coach vacancy.

Will Kalen DeBoer succeed at Alabama? Four keys to his future success

Kalen DeBoer steps into the shoes of Nick Saban at Alabama with high expectations. Four keys the former Washington coach needs to do to succeed.

NFL wild-card: Patrick Mahomes' cracked helmet causes bizarre pause in Dolphins-Chiefs

Yes, the Chiefs game is that cold.

This father and son live in different states but stay connected through their mullets - ABC News

For Bevan White and his son Mitch, the mullet is what bonds them. When Mitch moved interstate the pair made a pact to keep growing their mullets as a way of feeling close to each other.

How Google perfected the web

The perfect web page is not decided by human eyes.