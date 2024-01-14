Nebraska Women’s Basketball Falls to Minnesota 62-58

Minnesota has been a tough game for the Huskers the last few times and this game was no different. Nebraska falls just short in a game they trailed by as much as 13. Tough loss here for the Huskers, but they look to take on Michigan on Wednesday.

First Quarter

Just as expected it has been back and forth buckets for both teams (6-4 Minn). The last few possessions have earned zero points for both teams filled with turnovers and missed shots. Minnesota gets a bucket and Jaz Shelley drills a three right after. Annika Stewart fouls and will give Minnesota free throws after the media timeout. (8-7 Minn)

Nebraska comes up empty on their first possession out after the free throws, Hake fouls (and-1 for Minnesota). Both teams are shooting pretty poor right now from three (Nebraska 1-6, Minnesota 0-3), and apparently Nebraska are the only ones fouling. After a free throw and a Shelley turnover, Minnesota leads by 10. Darian White gets fouled on the three, but only makes one of three with 1:51 left in the first (17-8 Minn). Natalie Potts gets her first bucket of the game, but Minnesota goes and gets one back.

Nebraska 10 Minnesota 19

Second Quarter

A Gopher basket, Potts turnover, another Gophers basket makes it a 13 point lead for Minnesota (23-10). Kendall Coley gets Nebraska points at the 7:29 mark, after a missed Minnesota three, White takes it down and makes it 23-15. Markowski gets an assist by Shelley (23-17 Minn), Gophers get a bucket to break the Husker run. At the media break Minnesota leads it 25-17.

Nebraska turnover coming out of the timeout.. Minnesota gets their first three to fall (1 of 8), Markowski gets another basket (30-19 Minn). Nebraska is on a scoring drought well over three minutes, Gophers are on one as well nearing three minutes. It’s been a turnover and foul infested last five minutes. Nebraska fouls twice in the last two seconds right before the half sending Minnesota to the line, Gophers make both.

Minnesota 32 Nebraska 19

Alexis Markowski leads team scoring with 8 points (everyone else has three or less). Jaz Shelley has 6 assists.

Team rebounds: Nebraska 17 Minnesota 22

Markowski does get her 750th rebound putting her in a tie for 10th on the Nebraska rebound list.

Third Quarter

Missed layup by Markowski is rebounded by Potts and put right back up. (Hopefully we get a lot more of Potts this half.) Huskers cut the lead to 9 off a Darian White bucket (34-25 Minn). Alexis Markowski is sent to the line at the 7:40 mark, makes both free throws. SHELLEY THREE!!! Nebraska is within four. ALEXIS MARKOWSKI..ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!? Markowski makes it a one point game and Gophers have had enough, timeout called at the 5:53 mark.

Oh my goodness, it’s another Shelley three to take the lead, Potts gets an offensive rebound for a basket. Huskers on a 17-0 run annnnd the Gophers ruin it (39-38 Minn). A Nebraska foul sends us to the media timeout.

Nebraska makes two quick fouls coming out of the timeout, one giving the Gophers free throws (makes both, Minnesota leads 41-38). The Huskers are unfortunately on another 3+ minute scoring drought. Minnesota gets an and-1 (misses the free throw), and hits a buzzer beater three to end the quarter.

Minnesota 46 Nebraska 38

Fourth Quarter

Logan Nissley with a big three to pull within five, but the Gophers get a basket back as the shot clock expires. (48-41 Minn) Both teams just trading points right now, Minnesota calls timeout with just under seven minutes left in the game.

Markowski gets called for a questionable offensive foul that takes points off the board. Minnesota gets a basket, then fouls Markowski and she makes both free throws. Natalie Potts gets another offensive rebound for points to bring it within five, but the Gophers get one back. Nebraska calls timeout with 3:51 left down seven (54-47 Minn).

Minnesota hits a three and Callin Hake answers right back still a seven point game. A Husker turnover turns into Gopher point, but Shelley hits another three and SO DOES CALLIN HAKE TO MAKE IT A THREE POINT GAME!! Timeout Nebraska. (59-56 Minn 1:25 left in the game)

Missed layup by Potts. Rebound Hake, basket Hake. One point game. 25 seconds left.

(I’m freaking out, shaking while writing, we’ll see if I survive this game.)

Nebraska decides not to foul which gives Minnesota a three (62-58). Timeout Nebraska, 8.0 seconds left.

Markowski’s three hits front iron and that’s the game.

(And now I’ll be sad the rest of the day.)

Minnesota 62 Nebraska 58

Stats and Thoughts

Alexis Markowski has team high 17 points, 14 rebounds. That’s her 32nd career double double.

Jaz Shelley adds 12 points, 8 assists.

Natalie Potts had 10 points.

Nebraska shot 34.4% (22-64) from the field including 30.0% from three (9-30).

Nebraska rebounds 42. Minnesota rebounds 36.

14 Husker turnovers. 13 Gopher turnovers.

Nebraska has Michigan on Wednesday night in a red out.