September 9 Evening Volleyball and Football Thread

Husker Volleyball

#4 University of Nebraska (6-0) vs Long Beach State (3-3)

When: Saturday, September 9 2023, 7:00 pm (CT)

Where: Bob Devaney Center

Video: Nebraska Public Media & BTN+

Radio: Husker Radio Network

Long Beach State took out Texas earlier this season, but we won’t let those warm, fuzzy feeling sway our desire to see the Huskers dominate this match!

Expected starters for Nebraska:

Setter - Bergen Reilly

OH - Lindsay Krause and Harper Murray

MB - Bekka Allick and Andi Jackson

Libero - Lexi Rodriguez

Defensive sub(s) - Laney Choboy and Maisie Boesiger

Football

Check out the schedule to see what’s on tonight

After watching the Huskers lose (again), it is comforting to know that half of the teams that play tonight will also lose. Let’s cheer for maximum chaos and mayhem!

Plus, the Jackrabbits are playing! (You knew I was going to mention them eventually, right?) The #1 ranked FCS team hosts the #3 Montana State Bobcats. This should be a good one. At the time of publication, the Bobcats lead 7-0 with 4 minutes left in the first quarter.

Texas and Alabama are halfway through the first quarter with a 0-0 tie. That one could be fun to watch too.