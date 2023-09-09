Matt Rhule’s Post-Game Press Conference Notes: Nebraska vs. Colorado

Opening Statement:

Rhule congratulated Coach Sanders and Colorado. They are a well put together team and explosive.

He talked to a coach after teh game that he has gone up against and that coach mentioned that it was very uncharacteristic of a Rhule coached team to have so many turnovers. Rhule responded, “same as last week. I think we are better than what we have shown. But what does that mean? It’s just words. I told the team. We are going to get this right. We will get the offense right. We will get the turnovers right. I thought the defense played well and hard for stretches and eventually just kind of wore out.”

Reactions to Questions: