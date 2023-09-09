Instant Postgame Reaction to Nebraska’s Horrifying 36-14 Loss To Colorado

I believe a lot of Nebraska fans didn’t think that quarterback Jeff Sims could have as awful a game as he had at Minnesota, but there he was, giving Colorado most of their points.

Nebraska’s offense scored 10 points against Minnesota, and now a whole 14 points against Colorado! Maybe they’ll score 21 next week against Northern Illinois and that uphill trend will continue!

Overall another poor game, especially for the offense.

Nebraska’s defense looked good given that they were on the field most of the time. They had seven sacks and largely proved they could cover receivers everyone thought were must faster.

Other good news - the Big Ten West is a shitshow so maybe Nebraska has the chance to win enough games to get to a bowl game.

I imagine I will do another set of surveys this week with the SBN Reacts surveys. My fear, and I mention it during the video, is that Husker fans will probably just tune this team out for the rest of the season.

I wouldn’t blame them if they did.

