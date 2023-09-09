The Second Half Game Thread: Matt Rhule vs. Deion Sanders

Yes. This is the battle for the soul of America. Or I should say it’s a battle for common sense as we kept on hearing how Colorado is the best team in the history of sports.

This is a battle cry to not be prisoner of the moment.

At the end of the first half it is Colorado up by 13. This has more to do with Jeff Sims than anything else in this game. It is embarrassing.

Six turnovers through six quarters and one touchdown which was off of a trick play.

On the other hand you have to be thankful for Tony White and this defense.

Anywho. Have fun in the second half.