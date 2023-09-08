Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Colorado

Well that was unfortunate. I really hate that Minnesota and PJ Fleck put a stain on my otherwise impeccable record.

That’s alright though, we are on to Colorado and this week is sure to be a win!

You might ask, “but what about Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter?” That is a valid question, but not to worry my friends the Huskers are going to go in and take control. You just wait and see.

Here are your reasons why:

#1 DEFENSE

Colorado had 565 yards of total offense last week. 510 of those yards were in the air. The Husker defense is going to shut down the air attack by putting pressure on Sanders and get him to make mistakes.

The secondary is going to be on fire and on high alert, ready to break up some passes and get those interceptions.

The Husker defense is going to force Colorado to show what they are able to do on the ground.

#2 RUN THE DAMN BALL

We all saw what Jeff Sims could do with his legs against Minnesota, I am expecting to see more of this against a Colorado defense that allowed 262 yards rushing last week.

Aside from Sims, expect to see Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson get some big yards on the Buffalos.

#3 BIG PLAYMAKERS

Last week everyone was wondering where the young, touted receivers were. This week that won’t be a question. Not only will there be a few packages for those receivers to make some plays in the backfield, like the one we saw from Jaylon Lloyd, but Billy Kemp IV, Marcus Washington, and Alex Bullock will get things rolling in the air as well. Once the offense gets that run established, Jeff Sims will have more time to get the ball into the hands of his receivers and we’ll be able to see what they can really do.

Also, Nebraska has a few tricks up their sleeves. Hopefully they are all things of beauty just like this:

Play of the Day: Jeff Sims touchdown pass to Alex Bullock vs Minnesota #Huskers #GBR pic.twitter.com/3a7lbGOCTj — Huskers Top Plays (@HuskersTopPlays) September 2, 2023

#4 KICKOFF RETURNS

For the past several years, Nebraska has not been known to have long kickoff returns. In fact, they haven’t really been known to have any kickoff returns. We saw a change in that against Minnesota as Rahmir Johnson had a 63 yard return. This was the longest kickoff return by a Husker since JD Spielman’s 99 yard return in 2017.

This week we will see more returns like this from both Johnson and Kemp. Special teams will be a highlight of this game.

#5 IT’S WEEK 2

Week 2 is just a glorious week.

All of the first game jitters are gone and the team knows what it feels like to play together. We’re going to see a lot less mistakes and much cleaner execution this week.

The other advantage of week 2 is that the Huskers know what to expect against Colorado. Last week TCU didn’t have any real idea what the Buffalos would end up looking like. Nebraska has the advantage of being able to watch this Colorado team on tape and scheme against the players that they see. They also have the advantage of watching the Buffalos against a TCU defense that runs the same 3-3-5 defensive scheme as Nebraska.

The Huskers are going to be well prepared.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado is a 3-point favorite over Nebraska. The game is in Bolder, which really makes the odds even.

