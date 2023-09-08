Friday Flakes: If You Want to Give Matt Rhule Coaching Advice then Send Him an Email

I’m sorry to report this to you on a wonderful Friday morning but unfortunately Matt Rhule did not get any of your coaching advice you tried sending him on Twitter or Instagram.

Final item from Matt Rhule out of media availability this week before Nebraska heads to Boulder: He deletes Twitter and Instagram from his phone at the start of the football season. (So he’s not seeing your advice.) — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) September 7, 2023

So I suggest sending him a letter through the U.S. Post Office (super reliable) or sending him an email at MattRhuleRules@emailsomething.com.

This is normally when I might go on my annual rant about how people love to have the answers until they are actually in it and leading a team, whether it be sports or other. It is super easy to sit on the sideline and know exactly what the coach should do.

That doesn’t mean we can’t be critical. I mean, that’s what Nebraska fans do.

We freak out and then persecute Matt Rhule after one game for the sins of Scott Frost.

Have a lovely weekend!

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Ask the Expert: Colorado writer breaks down the Buffs

Nebraska football reignites its rivalry with Colorado on Saturday morning. The Buffs have emerged victorious in the last two meetings between the storied programs. The Cornhuskers hope to take a step toward evening the score and grow their all-time advantage in the series to 24-11-2.

This week, HuskerOnline spoke with Brian Howell who covers Colorado for the Boulder Daily Camera and Buffzone.

Here are his takes and final-score projection in the “Ask the Expert” breakdown.

Nebraska Thursday nuggets: Rhule talks final Colorado prep

Nebraska wrapped up its final full practice of the week on Thursday, leading up to this week’s road game at No. 22 Colorado.

Head coach Matt Rhule met with media after practice to give the latest on the Huskers. Here’s a full recap of what he had to say…

The 3-2-1: Can Nebraska make Colorado play their game

Can Nebraska make Colorado play their style of football in Boulder on Saturday?

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, we ask two questions and make one prediction.

Colorado vs. Nebraska odds, expert picks: What do Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders have for an encore? - The Athletic

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes stole the Week 1 headlines, stunning TCU in a 45-42 shootout on the road. The Buffaloes were multiple-possession underdogs last week against the Frogs, but the team enters its home opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers as slight favorites.

College football picks against the spread: Bruce Feldman’s Week 2 picks - The Athletic

I had a strong first week, going 8-5 against the spread. The good: nailing my upset special with Duke, a double-digit underdog, thumping Clemson. The bad: expecting San Jose State to hang with Oregon State. The ugly: thinking TCU would take care of Colorado.

Tony Petitti’s 18-team Big Ten: Why divisions ‘don’t really work’ and CFP format thoughts - The Athletic

When the Big Ten grows to 18 members next summer, it will do so without bringing back football divisions.

The league will use the same Flex Protect Plus model it created for football scheduling after adding USC and UCLA and simply adjust it to incorporate new members Oregon and Washington. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti told The Athletic that “divisions don’t really work” for multiple reasons.

Vikings' Justin Jefferson wants new deal, but 'up to them' - ESPN

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson continues to take a decidedly nonchalant position on talks to extend his contract, saying Thursday that he would like a new deal but isn't sure whether it will happen before Sunday's opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Inside Cowboys’ crash course with ex-Navy SEALs, whom Dak Prescott recruited to help end Super Bowl drought

Gathered in the basement of a three-floor home on Georgia’s Lake Oconee, 17 Dallas Cowboys players fell silent.

A former Army Ranger and lieutenant colonel stood before them. The Silver Star and six Bronze Stars he had earned in combat spoke loudly even as Brian Kitching spoke softly.

The first words out of his mouth: “February 11, 2024.”

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

The Grown-Ups Who Can’t Quit Uncrustables - WSJ

When Justin Waddell settles in for lunch, most days he’s having an Uncrustable.

He prefers the grape jelly and peanut butter flavor of the J.M. Smucker sandwich, but will occasionally eat the strawberry jam option for variety. And while Waddell isn’t opposed to assembling his own PBJ—“I can make a pretty mean one,” he says—it’s hard to beat the convenience of throwing one of the mass-produced, frozen sandwiches in his lunchbox.

23 Dangerous Things You Should Let Your Kids Do | The Art of Manliness

Even though the modern world isn’t any more dangerous than it was thirty or forty years ago, it feels like a more perilous place. Or, more accurately, we inhabit the world today in a way that’s much more risk averse; for a variety of very interesting and nuanced reasons, our tolerance for risk, especially concerning our children’s safety, has steadily declined.