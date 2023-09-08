 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

College Football Schedule for 9/8/23 - 9/9/23

A full slate of college football awaits...

By Patrick L Gerhart
/ new
NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Archive Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Congrats, you made it through the week.

Deionfest is going to be coming to a conclusion here soon. So, hopefully the Huskers take care of business in Boulder and we can all move on with our lives.

However, it’s not the only game going on this weekend. If you so chose, there are a bevy of games that you will all be able to watch at your viewing pleasure.

It all starts Friday night when the mighty Jayhawks of Kansas take on the gentlemen Illini of Illinois on ESPN2. Can KU keep track on becoming a real football team? Will Illinois shake off the scare from last week with the close win over Toledo?

Saturday brings us even more college football enjoyment with the likes of Wisconsin taking on the soon to be conferenceless Washington State in a battle on the Palouse. If football amongst a sea of lentil fields is not for your liking then maybe a little Oklahoma versus Southern Methodist will do the trick?

The BIG game I know you are all probably looking forward to outside of NU vs. CU is most likely the rematch from last year between Alabama and Texas. Can Alabama bounce back from their “down season”? Can Texas finally “be back”?

Who knows, but you can tune in to find out.

Or, just watch Sportscenter for the highlights.

Whatever your choices are, enjoy!

Friday & Saturday College Football Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Friday, September 8th
Indiana State at Indiana 6:00 PM BTN / FOX Video
Illinois at Kansas 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
Stony Brook at Rhode Island 6:00 PM $Flo Video
Saturday, September 9th
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest 10:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Ball State at Georgia 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Delaware State at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
James Madison at Virginia 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Nebraska at Colorado 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Notre Dame at NC State 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Purdue at Virginia Tech 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Troy at Kansas State 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Utah at Baylor 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Youngstown State at Ohio State 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Charleston Southern at Clemson 1:15 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Iowa at Iowa State 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Ole Miss at Tulane 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Richmond at Michigan State 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Texas A&M at Miami 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
UNLV at Michigan 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
UTEP at Northwestern 2:30 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Wagner at Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Cal Poly at San Jose State 3:00 PM NBCSBA / MW Video
Kent State at Arkansas 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Lehigh at Merrimack 3:00 PM NESN+ / NEC Front Row Video
Marshall at East Carolina 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Tulsa at Washington 4:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Appalachian State at North Carolina 4:15 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Monmouth at Towson 5:00 PM NBCSWA
Cincinnati at Pitt 5:30 PM CW Network (cable)
Houston at Rice 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Oregon at Texas Tech 6:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Texas at Alabama 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
UCF at Boise State 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Arizona at Mississippi State 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Charlotte at Maryland 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Eastern Michigan at Minnesota 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
McNeese at Florida 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Temple at Rutgers 6:30 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
UCLA at San Diego State 6:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Wisconsin at Washington State 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Air Force at Sam Houston 7:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Southern Miss at Florida State 7:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
UC Davis at Oregon State 8:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Auburn at Cal 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Oklahoma State at Arizona State 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Stanford at USC 9:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
Abilene Christian at Prairie View 6:00 PM TBA
Albany at Hawaii 11:00 PM Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
Alcorn at Stephen F. Austin 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
A&M Commerce at Sacramento State 9:00 PM $espn+ Video / KMAX-31 (cable)
Austin Peay at Tennessee 4:00 PM Video: SECN+ / $espn+
DII: Benedict at Edward Waters 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Campbell at The Citadel 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Carson Newman at ETSU 4:30 PM $espn+ Video
Central State at Dayton 12:00 PM Facebook Video
Colgate at Villanova 5:00 PM $Flo Video
Colorado Mesa at San Diego 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Delaware at Penn State 11:00 AM $Peacock Video
Duquesne at West Virginia 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky 2:00 PM Video: SECN+ / $espn+
Eastern Washington at Fresno State 8:00 PM MW Video
Elon at Gardner Webb 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Florida A&M at South Florida 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Fordham at Buffalo 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Furman at South Carolina 6:30 PM Video: SECN+ / $espn+
Grambling at LSU 6:30 PM Video: SECN+ / $espn+
Holy Cross at Boston College 11:00 AM Video: ACCNX / $espn+
Houston Christian at Western Kentucky 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Idaho at Nevada 6:00 PM MW Video / SWX (cable)
Idaho State at Utah State 7:00 PM MW Video / KJZZ (cable)
Illinois State at Western Illinois 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Incarnate Word at Northern Colorado 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Jackson State at Southern 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Kennesaw State at Chattanooga 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lafayette at Duke 5:00 PM Video: ACCNX / $espn+
Lamar at Louisiana Monroe 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lindenwood at SEMO 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
LIU at Bryant 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Louisiana Lafayette at Old Dominion 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Maine at North Dakota State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
Memphis at Arkansas State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Miami (Ohio) at UMass 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Middle Tennessee at Missouri 6:00 PM Video: SECN+ / $espn+
Missouri State at UT Martin 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Monmouth at Towson 5:00 PM $Flo Video
Montana at Utah Tech 8:00 PM $espn+ Video
Montana State at South Dakota State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video / Midco
Morehead State at Mercer 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Morehouse at Howard 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Morgan State at Akron 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
NC Central at North Carolina A&T 6:00 PM $Flo Video
New Hampshire at Central Michigan 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
New Mexico State at Liberty 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Nicholls at TCU 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
North Alabama at Tarleton State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
North Texas at FIU 5:30 PM $espn+ Video
Northern Arizona at North Dakota 3:00 PM $espn+ Video / Midco2
Northwestern (IA) at Drake 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Ohio at Florida Atlantic 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Portland State at Wyoming 3:00 PM MW Video
Samford at Western Carolina 1:30 PM $espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
Sacred Heart at Georgetown 11:30 AM $espn+ Video
SC State at Georgia Tech 12:00 PM Video: ACCNX / $espn+
SE Louisiana at South Alabama 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
SMU at Oklahoma 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Southern Utah at BYU 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
St. Francis (PA) at Robert Morris 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota 1:00 PM $espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
Stonehill at CCSU 11:00 AM NEC Front Row Video
Taylor at Butler 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Tennessee Tech at New Mexico 7:00 PM MW Video
Texas College at Central Arkansas 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Texas Southern at Toledo 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Texas State at UTSA 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
UAB at Georgia Southern 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
UConn at Georgia State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Virginia Lynchburg at Presbyterian 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
VMI at Bucknell 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Webber Int at Stetson 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Weber State at Northern Iowa 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Western Michigan at Syracuse 2:30 PM Video: ACCNX / $espn+
Wofford at William & Mary 5:00 PM $Flo Video
Wheat fields in Palouse Photo by: Gavriel Jecan/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...