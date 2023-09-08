College Football Schedule for 9/8/23 - 9/9/23

Congrats, you made it through the week.
Deionfest is going to be coming to a conclusion here soon. So, hopefully the Huskers take care of business in Boulder and we can all move on with our lives.
However, it’s not the only game going on this weekend. If you so chose, there are a bevy of games that you will all be able to watch at your viewing pleasure.
It all starts Friday night when the mighty Jayhawks of Kansas take on the gentlemen Illini of Illinois on ESPN2. Can KU keep track on becoming a real football team? Will Illinois shake off the scare from last week with the close win over Toledo?
Saturday brings us even more college football enjoyment with the likes of Wisconsin taking on the soon to be conferenceless Washington State in a battle on the Palouse. If football amongst a sea of lentil fields is not for your liking then maybe a little Oklahoma versus Southern Methodist will do the trick?
The BIG game I know you are all probably looking forward to outside of NU vs. CU is most likely the rematch from last year between Alabama and Texas. Can Alabama bounce back from their “down season”? Can Texas finally “be back”?
Who knows, but you can tune in to find out.
Or, just watch Sportscenter for the highlights.
Whatever your choices are, enjoy!
Friday & Saturday College Football Schedule
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Friday, September 8th
|Indiana State at Indiana
|6:00 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Illinois at Kansas
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|Stony Brook at Rhode Island
|6:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Saturday, September 9th
|Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
|10:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Ball State at Georgia
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Delaware State at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|James Madison at Virginia
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Nebraska at Colorado
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Notre Dame at NC State
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Purdue at Virginia Tech
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Troy at Kansas State
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Utah at Baylor
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Youngstown State at Ohio State
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Charleston Southern at Clemson
|1:15 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Iowa at Iowa State
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Ole Miss at Tulane
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Richmond at Michigan State
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Texas A&M at Miami
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|UNLV at Michigan
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|UTEP at Northwestern
|2:30 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Wagner at Navy
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Cal Poly at San Jose State
|3:00 PM
|NBCSBA / MW Video
|Kent State at Arkansas
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Lehigh at Merrimack
|3:00 PM
|NESN+ / NEC Front Row Video
|Marshall at East Carolina
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Tulsa at Washington
|4:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Appalachian State at North Carolina
|4:15 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Monmouth at Towson
|5:00 PM
|NBCSWA
|Cincinnati at Pitt
|5:30 PM
|CW Network (cable)
|Houston at Rice
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Oregon at Texas Tech
|6:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Texas at Alabama
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|UCF at Boise State
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Arizona at Mississippi State
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Charlotte at Maryland
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Eastern Michigan at Minnesota
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|McNeese at Florida
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Temple at Rutgers
|6:30 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|UCLA at San Diego State
|6:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Wisconsin at Washington State
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Air Force at Sam Houston
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Southern Miss at Florida State
|7:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|UC Davis at Oregon State
|8:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Auburn at Cal
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Oklahoma State at Arizona State
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Stanford at USC
|9:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|Abilene Christian at Prairie View
|6:00 PM
|TBA
|Albany at Hawaii
|11:00 PM
|Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
|Alcorn at Stephen F. Austin
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|A&M Commerce at Sacramento State
|9:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / KMAX-31 (cable)
|Austin Peay at Tennessee
|4:00 PM
|Video: SECN+ / $espn+
|DII: Benedict at Edward Waters
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Campbell at The Citadel
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Carson Newman at ETSU
|4:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Central State at Dayton
|12:00 PM
|Facebook Video
|Colgate at Villanova
|5:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Colorado Mesa at San Diego
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Delaware at Penn State
|11:00 AM
|$Peacock Video
|Duquesne at West Virginia
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky
|2:00 PM
|Video: SECN+ / $espn+
|Eastern Washington at Fresno State
|8:00 PM
|MW Video
|Elon at Gardner Webb
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Florida A&M at South Florida
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Fordham at Buffalo
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Furman at South Carolina
|6:30 PM
|Video: SECN+ / $espn+
|Grambling at LSU
|6:30 PM
|Video: SECN+ / $espn+
|Holy Cross at Boston College
|11:00 AM
|Video: ACCNX / $espn+
|Houston Christian at Western Kentucky
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Idaho at Nevada
|6:00 PM
|MW Video / SWX (cable)
|Idaho State at Utah State
|7:00 PM
|MW Video / KJZZ (cable)
|Illinois State at Western Illinois
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Incarnate Word at Northern Colorado
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Jackson State at Southern
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Kennesaw State at Chattanooga
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lafayette at Duke
|5:00 PM
|Video: ACCNX / $espn+
|Lamar at Louisiana Monroe
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lindenwood at SEMO
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|LIU at Bryant
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Louisiana Lafayette at Old Dominion
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Maine at North Dakota State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
|Memphis at Arkansas State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Miami (Ohio) at UMass
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Middle Tennessee at Missouri
|6:00 PM
|Video: SECN+ / $espn+
|Missouri State at UT Martin
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Monmouth at Towson
|5:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Montana at Utah Tech
|8:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Montana State at South Dakota State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Midco
|Morehead State at Mercer
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Morehouse at Howard
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Morgan State at Akron
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|NC Central at North Carolina A&T
|6:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|New Hampshire at Central Michigan
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|New Mexico State at Liberty
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Nicholls at TCU
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North Alabama at Tarleton State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|North Texas at FIU
|5:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northern Arizona at North Dakota
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Midco2
|Northwestern (IA) at Drake
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Ohio at Florida Atlantic
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Portland State at Wyoming
|3:00 PM
|MW Video
|Samford at Western Carolina
|1:30 PM
|$espn+ Video / Nexstar (cable)
|Sacred Heart at Georgetown
|11:30 AM
|$espn+ Video
|SC State at Georgia Tech
|12:00 PM
|Video: ACCNX / $espn+
|SE Louisiana at South Alabama
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|SMU at Oklahoma
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Southern Utah at BYU
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|St. Francis (PA) at Robert Morris
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
|Stonehill at CCSU
|11:00 AM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Taylor at Butler
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Tennessee Tech at New Mexico
|7:00 PM
|MW Video
|Texas College at Central Arkansas
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Texas Southern at Toledo
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Texas State at UTSA
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UAB at Georgia Southern
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UConn at Georgia State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Virginia Lynchburg at Presbyterian
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|VMI at Bucknell
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Webber Int at Stetson
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Weber State at Northern Iowa
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Western Michigan at Syracuse
|2:30 PM
|Video: ACCNX / $espn+
|Wofford at William & Mary
|5:00 PM
|$Flo Video
