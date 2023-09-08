College Football Schedule for 9/8/23 - 9/9/23

Congrats, you made it through the week.

Deionfest is going to be coming to a conclusion here soon. So, hopefully the Huskers take care of business in Boulder and we can all move on with our lives.

However, it’s not the only game going on this weekend. If you so chose, there are a bevy of games that you will all be able to watch at your viewing pleasure.

It all starts Friday night when the mighty Jayhawks of Kansas take on the gentlemen Illini of Illinois on ESPN2. Can KU keep track on becoming a real football team? Will Illinois shake off the scare from last week with the close win over Toledo?

Saturday brings us even more college football enjoyment with the likes of Wisconsin taking on the soon to be conferenceless Washington State in a battle on the Palouse. If football amongst a sea of lentil fields is not for your liking then maybe a little Oklahoma versus Southern Methodist will do the trick?

The BIG game I know you are all probably looking forward to outside of NU vs. CU is most likely the rematch from last year between Alabama and Texas. Can Alabama bounce back from their “down season”? Can Texas finally “be back”?

Who knows, but you can tune in to find out.

Or, just watch Sportscenter for the highlights.

Whatever your choices are, enjoy!