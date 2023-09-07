NEBRASKA vs Colorado: How To Watch, Spreads, Odds, Game Time, TV/Streaming/Radio AND MORE ODDS & SPREADS

So let’s get right to it:

Current Line: Colorado -3

Moneyline: Colorado -155 / Nebraska +130

Over/Under: 59.5 (-110 each way)

ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor: Huskers 58.7%/Colorado 41.3%

As Paul Newman in the role of Fast Eddie Felson opined to Tom Cruise’s Vincent, “Money won is sweeter than money earned.”

And you can double that sentiment in either direction if you’re betting on the college team you love.

Last week, the pain of pissing away yet another one score loss was somewhat eased for gambling fans as the Huskers still managed to cover the spread against the Gophers. So what does this week hold?

Even as an unapologetic fan, the Huskers at +3 or +3 1⁄ 2 are an enticing play in what feels like a massive market overreaction after being advance -8 1⁄ 2 point favorites only a week ago. Seeing them +130 as a competitive moneyline dog wouldn’t be the worst bet either.

I read in two different places that attacking the unders on individual Colorado player prop bets may be the way to go - Travis Hunter receiving yards (63.5) and Shadeur Sanders passing yards (312.5) would be solid tries in that regard. Also, don’t ignore the O/U on Gabe Ervin rushing yards (62.5) against a swinging gate Buffalo defense which gave up over 7 yards/carry to TCU.

As always, please note I have seldom experienced success as a sports gambler. Otherwise, I’d be gambling, not writing about sports.

As for the game itself I am hoping beyond the ability to form words believe Minnesota is a better team than the gutted TCU squad Colorado faced, so I’m not picturing the massive blowout which many Beefalo fans are anticipating. However, there is no denying the upgrade in talent of the weapons Colorado now employs on the offensive side of the ball. If we give up the large coverage cushions we did initially to the Gophers underwhelming passing attack, the Huskers could find themselves in a quick 14-0 hole.

However, the line play displayed by the Huskers suggests that’s a battle we should win on both sides of the ball for a second straight week. And if the ‘Skers can gash some holes on the Buffs and turn it into an actual physical Big 10 type game where they control the pace of play and frustrate Colorado with some three and outs, that Buffalo bandwagon will hit the skids and their fans who dabble in college football at best will disappear for a few more weeks.

Should that happen, look for something along the lines of 27-21...wait, let’s add a field goal and call it 30-21 to take the one-score thing out of play.

Date/Time: September 9, 2023 at 11:00am CDT

Location: Folsom Field Stadium, Boulder, CO

Surface: Horse manure and Grape Nuts Natural Grass

Opposition Blog: Check out The Ralphie Report for everything Colorado.

Series Record: Nebraska leads the all-time series 49-20-2

TV: The game will be televised on Fox with Play-by-Play: Gus Johnson; Analyst: Joel Klatt. It can be streamed on Fox Sports app with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at Huskers.com The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, and Jessica Coody. The pre- and post-game shows will be handled by Matt Coatney, Jessica Coody & Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play. You can access the Spanish broadcast on Huskers.com the Huskers app with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso & Hannah Bassham.

Weather: On Saturday, the temperature in Boulder is expected to be around 81 degrees and sunny around kickoff rising to 88 or so by game’s end.

Trivia

Hey, here’s one - Deion Sanders ex-wife Carolyn Chambers is married to former Husker and 9-year NBA vet Erick Strickland with all parties remaining good friends. During last year’s coaching search, Strickland shot down rumors that Nebraska and Deion were talking.

Colorado won the last two meetings with Nebraska by a total of 8 points and is attempting it’s first 3-game win streak in the series since 1956-58.

Also, the Denver Post thinks only allowing 40% of your seats to be occupied by visiting fans is a win. I’m not actually kidding. This is beyond even Woody Paige stupid (get ready for more corn field and overalls jokes, amirite, Woodser? Hohoho):

CU-Nebraska, not Broncos-Raiders, is the hottest football ticket in town https://t.co/7IYNmgTk9C by @seankeeler — Denver Post Sports (@DPostSports) September 7, 2023

Nebraska Huskers