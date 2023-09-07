Thursday Flakes: An Airplane Biohazard, Packing for a Trip and the Karakoram Highway

Another week of college football is starting. The NFL opens tonight with the Lions-Chiefs. Euro 2024 qualifiers and other international soccer matches are happening over the next few days. The sports equinox is slowly approaching. Let’s get down to business.

Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

#4 Nebraska Volleyball Downs #16 Creighton in Four Sets | Volleyball | Corn Nation

Coach Cook thought that beating the other college teams in Nebraska was an accomplishment worth working towards. He talked about it leading up to the match against Creighton and used it to focus his players. After beating Omaha last Wednesday in Memorial Stadium and Creighton tonight in Devaney, John Cook unofficially deemed his team the state champions.

Despite Early Offensive Struggles, Bekka Allick Makes an Impact On and Off the Court | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

“I think the biggest thing is not getting so outside of myself, just knowing that I can still kill balls and not making it this far-out thing like, ‘Oh, I can’t do this anymore,’” Allick said. “Just staying calm and realizing it’s just a sport at the end of the day. Things change, and so I just have to figure out what works for me now, because obviously something worked for me last year. So I’ve just got to figure out what works for me now.”

Nebraska Offense to Focus on Establishing the Run, Ball Security Against Colorado | Football | Lincoln Journal Star

Much of Nebraska’s offensive personnel remains the same, so it’s the execution that’s improved alongside the overall desire to run the ball. The Week 1 rushing output was a strong one against a conference foe, but Satterfield knows Nebraska will have to do more to establish its physical identity from the game’s first snap against Colorado.

Spotlight Shining, Nebraska Quarterback Jeff Sims Aims to ‘Come Through’ at Colorado | Football | Omaha World-Herald

Sims said he demands self-accountability to put in the extra work, to watch the Minnesota game at least a few times, even as this week’s defense, Colorado, bears little resemblance to the Gophers. It helps him, he said, to process what’s next. “I’m the type of person — I always put a lot on myself,” Sims said.

NU Closes Non-Conference Play at Home | Soccer | Huskers.com

After its best start since 2000, the #24 Nebraska soccer team (5-0-1) hosts UC Davis and Saint Louis this week to finish its non-conference slate. NU faces UC Davis (3-3-0) on Thursday before battling Saint Louis (4-2-0), a 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifier, on Sunday. The Huskers’ tilt against the Aggies begins at 7:05 p.m. (CT), and Sunday’s match against Saint Louis is set for 1:05 p.m. (CT).

Travel

Flight Diverted After Passenger’s Diarrhea Prompts Biohazard | Travel | Travel Pulse

The airline confirmed Friday’s diversion, calling the incident a “medical issue.” “Delta flight 194 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue,” a Delta rep told Business Insider. “Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

This Fall Foliage Prediction Map Lets Leaf-Peepers Catch Autumn Colors at Their Peak | Travel | Travel Pulse

Nowadays, however, there’s an interactive online tool to help you do just that. It comes to internet users courtesy of SmokyMountains.com, which uses a number of factors, including as the types of trees in each region, temperature trends, precipitation levels, historical data and user-submitted observations to produce its annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map.

Packing Like a Pro: The Ultimate Guide on What to Bring | Travel | Lonely Planet

So, you’ve narrowed your travel list down and finally booked your next trip. With all the arrangements made, your bags are figuratively packed. Now there’s only one thing standing between you and the world: actually packing. For many, it’s the most stressful part of trip preparations. But it doesn’t have to be. Here are our tips for packing like a pro, and check out these links for tips on packing for specific destinations:

Top Tips For Visiting Colorado on a Budget | Travel | Lonely Planet

Granted, some of the top draws of Colorado are anything but cheap – a ski vacation in the Rockies can cost you a pretty penny – but the state has plenty of affordable activities, and some don’t even cost a dime. Bargains can be had on lodging too, and you can find deals on high-ticket items if you know where (and when) to look. Here are our best tips for traveling on a budget in Colorado.

24 Best Travel Deals to Book Before Summer Is Over | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

In September, there’s something to book for everyone. Students can trim some costs off their next international Lufthansa flight, large groups can earn free tickets on one of EF Go Ahead Tours’ stunning vacation packages, and anyone can benefit from Celebrity Cruises’ two fleeting mega-discounts on upcoming sailings. Renting electric vehicles earns drivers perks at Hertz this month, and children ride cheap on Rocky Mountaineer’s Red Rocks train tours.

Google Flights Will Now Show You the Cheapest Time to Book | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Starting today, flight searches on the platform will include new information about when the lowest time to book usually occurs will (that is, where reliable trends data is available for that route and dates). The feature will help travelers decide if it’s better to wait, or to book that ticket immediately.

This European Country Is Testing a Digital Passport System | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Passengers on select flights to and from Finland’s Helsinki Airport will be allowed to quickly pass through border control using what the country is calling “Digital Travel Credentials.”

This Airline Is Creating an Adults-Only Section | Travel | Travel + Leisure

On Corendon Airlines’ 10-hour flight from Amsterdam to Curacao, passengers will have to be at least 16 years old to sit in the front of the aircraft, the carrier announced this week. The policy will go into effect on November 3rd. The section will comprise of nine seats with extra legroom and 93 standard economy seats, with curtains and walls separating it from the family zone in the rear of the aircraft.

The Road That’s the ‘Eighth World Wonder’ | Travel | BBC Travel

The 1,300km Karakoram Highway cuts through some of the most astounding rock faces on the planet. It’s a road trip of dreams, yet few have ever heard of it or how it came to be.

Aikido: A Japanese Martial Art Practiced By Millions | Travel | BBC Travel

Emphasizing self-defense rather than victory, Japan’s youngest martial art brings both new and veteran practitioners from across the globe to Tanabe, the town where it was born.

Bears

Last But Not Least

