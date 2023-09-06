Corn Nation Is Looking For Volleyball Writers

Husker volleyball is big. Like really big. But you all know that because you are here. You know that Nebraska has one of the best if not the best group of fans in the nation. The team provides and Husker fans show up. I mean look at some of these numbers:

The team has a 306 game home sellout streak.

Five National Championships.

50 AVCA All-Americans

They sold out Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.

This list barely touches the needle of what Husker volleyball has done.

With that said, Nebraska volleyball big and in need of more content.

So with that, we are looking for another volleyball writer here at Corn Nation. We are looking for someone who has a passion for Husker volleyball or even just volleyball for that matter. The team needs a good writer and that very well could be you. If you are interested, please email us at cornnation@gmail.com.