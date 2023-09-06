Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Peoples Republic of Boulder, WNBA, & Kant

Mankilling Mastodons

The B1G 10: Get off the ledge, Huskers and Kyle McCord fans. Your teams will be fine - though 1 sooner than the other

Matt Hayes' weekly Big Ten breakdown hits on QB concerns at Nebraska and Ohio State, then moves on to rankings, over-reactions and some picks for Week 2.

Doc’s Diagnosis: Trouble on the Nebraska Football Offensive Line - All Huskers

Left tackle continued to be an issue in the Huskers' loss to Minnesota

Colorado’s Deion Sanders previews Nebraska matchup, rivalry: ‘This is personal’ - The Athletic

Saturday’s home opener for Sanders’ Buffaloes will be the 72nd meeting between the rivals.

Other News In The Sporting World

Tominaga helps Japan hoops gain Olympic berth

Husker guard Keisei Tominaga stepped up big this weekend for his national team.

Johnny Hodges, TCU LB, says program is 'the laughingstock' of CFB - Saturday Out West

Johnny Hodges know the Horned Frogs have to find a way to respond after a pair of disastrous defensive performances.

Veteran DL Carl Nassib announces retirement: 'Bittersweet moment'

Defensive lineman Carl Nassib, who became the first openly gay player to appear in an NFL regular-season game in 2021, announced his retirement on Instagram on Wednesday.

Liberty star Breanna Stewart breaks WNBA’s single-season scoring record in win over Wings Breanna Stewart broke Diana Taurasi’s single-season scoring record on Tuesday night by 25 points.

Lakers, Christian Wood reportedly agree to two-year, veteran-minimum contract that makes sense for both sides - CBSSports.com

Wood will have a great opportunity to restore some market value in L.A.

College football rosters improved by the transfer portal - The Washington Post

Colorado was the loudest, but other schools earned big wins this past weekend after improving their rosters via the transfer portal.

Nick Saban Is Changing With the Times - Sports Illustrated

Alabama’s 71-year-old coach is adopting a different mindset on and off the field as he enters his 17th season in Tuscaloosa.

Yellow Journalism

Diverting water from Platte to Republican argued | Nebraska Public Media

The Nebraska Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on a proposal to divert water from the Platte to the Republican River.

Why Kant Wouldn't Fear ChatGPT-4 | Time

A key aspect of how we think separates us from even the most advanced AI

What Bass Pro Shops Can Teach American Retailers - The Atlantic

The internet was supposed to kill in-person shopping. But have you been to a Bass Pro?

America’s bosses just won’t quit. That could spell trouble

Bob Iger is not the only one hanging around for too long | Business

“I've never heard a single person play Hendrix correctly. People always try to rip him off, which is one of the saddest things ever”: Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis names 10 guitarists who shaped his sound | Guitar World

One of indie-rock's most revered figures on why Bob Dylan's guitar playing is underrated, what makes Ron Asheton's tone so amazing, and why no-one – repeat, no-one – can play like Jimi Hendrix

