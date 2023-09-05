Corn Flakes: Moving On To Week 2 and Colorado

How was your Labor Day?

I spent mine relaxing and trying to get things ready for the week after a fun and busy weekend.

Now that we’ve all had the long weekend to breathe after the Minnesota game and to absorb what Colorado did to TCU, how are you feeling about the game on Saturday?

I have to admit, I’m a little nervous, but I think the Huskers can still get it done. Maybe I’m crazy, but maybe I’m right.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Dale Scores Twice as Huskers Shut Out KSU - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Coach Prime's matchup with Nebraska's Matt Rhule will be a contrast in program building methods | AP News

Nebraska's Matt Rhule says it's not for him to say how other coaches should go about building their football programs.

Nebraska's Matt Rhule has high praise for Deion Sanders

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule spoke about Deion Sanders as head coach of Colorado, and had high praise for the job he does.

Nebraska to focus on football, not pageantry ahead of monumental Colorado matchup | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Nebraska football heads to Boulder, Colorado this week for perhaps its most hyped-up matchup in recent memory. But as Matt Rhule stressed at his Monday press conference, the Huskers will

Nebraska football to get Billy Kemp, Thomas Fidone involved

Billy Kemp IV was targeted twice against Minnesota and didn't catch a pass. Thomas Fidone II didn't have a ball thrown his way.

Nebraska volleyball remains at No. 4 in national poll ahead of Creighton matchup

Nebraska remains in fourth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll after a record-breaking week.

Elsewhere

Georgia staff member arrested on reckless driving, speeding charges - ESPN

University of Georgia coaching staff member Jarvis Jones was arrested Friday on charges of reckless driving and speeding, adding to the Bulldogs' recent dangerous driving arrests.

Virginia to honor shooting victims at home opener Saturday - ESPN

Virginia will honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and their families with a special pregame ceremony before their UVA Strong football game against James Madison.

2023 NFL season predictions: Picking the Super Bowl winner, playoff matchups and final record for all 32 teams - CBSSports.com

Is your favorite team going to make it to Super Bowl LVIII? Find out here

U.S. women's gymnastics is changing, with more diverse and older athletes : NPR

What had once been a sport associated largely with white girls is increasingly dominated by women of color. And more elite gymnasts are competing in the NCAA while they go for the gold.

Things We Learned: 'Are you not entertained' by Notre Dame's explosive offense? - NBC Sports

Sam Hartman's "Gladiator" rhetoric came about a quarter before it was most applicable, another two-minute drive highlighting Notre Dame's offensive ceiling this season.

Puma, Under Armour made custom shoes for Eric Kilburn's size 23 feet

The Kilburn family's 2023 adventure started with a search for size 23 shoes for Eric Jr. It ended with properly fitting footwear and so much more.