Matt Rhule Impressed with Jeff Sims Despite Loss to Minnesota

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was disappointed with the outcome of his team’s season-opening loss to Minnesota, but he was impressed with the performance of quarterback Jeff Sims and how he is handling the loss.



“He’s not the first quarterback that’s ever thrown three interceptions,” Rhule said of Sims. “The great ones bounce back from it even better, so I think you find out about people when they go through a little bit of adversity. He had not been trending that way, got in the game and made some plays that if he could take back, he would — but he can’t — so we’ll just be there for him as he gets better this week.”



There’s no moving on from losses, Rhule said, because “everything’s very methodical and unemotional” in Nebraska’s process of putting a game in the past.

The Huskers spent Friday going through film from the loss and identifying areas in which they struggled and those which they excelled in. Players had the day off on Saturday but many still chose to spend their morning in team facilities, Rhule said, in order to get recovery work in. Nebraska then began its game week preparation on Sunday before players had their scheduled rest day on Monday.



“There was a lot of good… we had the lead (but) unfortunately made some catastrophic errors down the stretch,” Rhule said of the takeaways from film study. “We learn from those, we eliminate those mistakes and we have a chance to win that game.”



Other Takeaways