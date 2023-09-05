Week 1 Cobs: Runaway Squirrel, Motorized Garbage Bin and a Whole Lot of Mayonnaise

Cobs is back! Let’s do a hot dog dance and spin in a circle!
September 3, 2023
Baylor
The Baylor Bears opened up the season as 28-point favorite against Texas State. What ended up happening was a disaster in Waco. The Bobcats stun the Bears 42-31. Sound the alarms!
No glove one handed catch by this Texas State WR pic.twitter.com/3DNBRr8r4J— Josh Dorsey (@J_Dorsey3) September 3, 2023
Clemson
This isn’t your granddaddy's Duke team. Clemson came to Wallace Wade as 13-point favorites and met a man named Riley Leonard. The rest is history. Blue Devils pull out a shocking 28-7 upset win over the Tigers.
RILEY LEONARD 44 YARD TD RUN pic.twitter.com/wRQwqvGN28— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 5, 2023
West Virginia Offense
West Virginia gets a nomination for this terrible play call on 4th and 2.
September 3, 2023
Virginia State-Norfolk State Ending
The end to this game is so wild and crazy that it gets a cob nomination.
All of you need to watch these last 2 plays if the Virginia State Norfolk State game, audio up, and put your responses below.— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 2, 2023
This is a required assignment. pic.twitter.com/b1O4xaIVwc
Northwestern Special Teams
This botched fake punt will be probably be the first of many cob nominations for Northwestern this season. A late touchdown in the 4th quarter saves them from getting shutout by Rutgers.
FAKE‼️@RFootball tackles Northwestern short of the marker.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 3, 2023
: CBS pic.twitter.com/JQfZIYLbjx
Idaho State Special Teams
This is not what you want to do on special teams opening week of the season.
SAFETY ALERT pic.twitter.com/4bTK0fJvJr— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 3, 2023
Fresno State Kicker Dylan Lynch
Missing a 21-yard field goal gets you a cob nomination.
Fresno State fails to convert the 21-yard attempt pic.twitter.com/yxoAzUedkc— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023
Purdue Defensive Lineman Cole Brevard
I don’t think this counts as an injury.
September 2, 2023
We have a greasy selection of cob nominations for Week 1 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
BONUS
A motorized garbage bin?
this is why this account exists pic.twitter.com/qvOtk9uVwX— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 3, 2023
Why is this a thing?
September 2, 2023
bruh pic.twitter.com/JTxQwseQoK— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 3, 2023
Ouch.
September 2, 2023
A squirrel is on the loose!
I have been waiting my entire life to witness an Animal On The Field embarrassing stadium security staff live and in person. Was very worried the West Virginia Mountaineer was about to turn his rifle on the squirrel pic.twitter.com/mOsjZQe1bW— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 3, 2023
September 3, 2023
Interesting ways to convert a two-point play
September 2, 2023
West Virginia channeled their inner Chiefs with that two-point conversion!— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 3, 2023
@nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/ts1xIfpXy9
So who is going to be watching Yellowstone?
captivating TV pic.twitter.com/zwtl0toGfC— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 3, 2023
