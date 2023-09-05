 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 1 Cobs: Runaway Squirrel, Motorized Garbage Bin and a Whole Lot of Mayonnaise

College Football is back, which means another season of cobs is upon us!

By Nathaniel Perlow
/ new
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Cobs is back! Let’s do a hot dog dance and spin in a circle!

Baylor

The Baylor Bears opened up the season as 28-point favorite against Texas State. What ended up happening was a disaster in Waco. The Bobcats stun the Bears 42-31. Sound the alarms!

Clemson

This isn’t your granddaddy's Duke team. Clemson came to Wallace Wade as 13-point favorites and met a man named Riley Leonard. The rest is history. Blue Devils pull out a shocking 28-7 upset win over the Tigers.

West Virginia Offense

West Virginia gets a nomination for this terrible play call on 4th and 2.

Virginia State-Norfolk State Ending

The end to this game is so wild and crazy that it gets a cob nomination.

Northwestern Special Teams

This botched fake punt will be probably be the first of many cob nominations for Northwestern this season. A late touchdown in the 4th quarter saves them from getting shutout by Rutgers.

Idaho State Special Teams

This is not what you want to do on special teams opening week of the season.

Fresno State Kicker Dylan Lynch

Missing a 21-yard field goal gets you a cob nomination.

Purdue Defensive Lineman Cole Brevard

I don’t think this counts as an injury.

We have a greasy selection of cob nominations for Week 1 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 1?

view results
  • 0%
    Baylor
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Clemson
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    West Virginia Offense
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Virginia State-Norfolk State Ending
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Northwestern Special Teams
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Idaho State Special Teams
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Dylan Lynch
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cole Brevard
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

A motorized garbage bin?

Why is this a thing?

Ouch.

A squirrel is on the loose!

Interesting ways to convert a two-point play

So who is going to be watching Yellowstone?

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...