Week 1 Cobs: Runaway Squirrel, Motorized Garbage Bin and a Whole Lot of Mayonnaise

Cobs is back! Let’s do a hot dog dance and spin in a circle!

Baylor

The Baylor Bears opened up the season as 28-point favorite against Texas State. What ended up happening was a disaster in Waco. The Bobcats stun the Bears 42-31. Sound the alarms!

No glove one handed catch by this Texas State WR pic.twitter.com/3DNBRr8r4J — Josh Dorsey (@J_Dorsey3) September 3, 2023

Clemson

This isn’t your granddaddy's Duke team. Clemson came to Wallace Wade as 13-point favorites and met a man named Riley Leonard. The rest is history. Blue Devils pull out a shocking 28-7 upset win over the Tigers.

RILEY LEONARD 44 YARD TD RUN pic.twitter.com/wRQwqvGN28 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 5, 2023

West Virginia Offense

West Virginia gets a nomination for this terrible play call on 4th and 2.

Virginia State-Norfolk State Ending

The end to this game is so wild and crazy that it gets a cob nomination.

All of you need to watch these last 2 plays if the Virginia State Norfolk State game, audio up, and put your responses below.



This is a required assignment. pic.twitter.com/b1O4xaIVwc — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 2, 2023

Northwestern Special Teams

This botched fake punt will be probably be the first of many cob nominations for Northwestern this season. A late touchdown in the 4th quarter saves them from getting shutout by Rutgers.

FAKE‼️@RFootball tackles Northwestern short of the marker.



: CBS pic.twitter.com/JQfZIYLbjx — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 3, 2023

Idaho State Special Teams

This is not what you want to do on special teams opening week of the season.

Fresno State Kicker Dylan Lynch

Missing a 21-yard field goal gets you a cob nomination.

Fresno State fails to convert the 21-yard attempt pic.twitter.com/yxoAzUedkc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Purdue Defensive Lineman Cole Brevard

I don’t think this counts as an injury.

We have a greasy selection of cob nominations for Week 1 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 1? Baylor

Clemson

West Virginia Offense

Virginia State-Norfolk State Ending

Northwestern Special Teams

Idaho State Special Teams

Dylan Lynch

Cole Brevard vote view results 0% Baylor (0 votes)

0% Clemson (0 votes)

0% West Virginia Offense (0 votes)

0% Virginia State-Norfolk State Ending (0 votes)

0% Northwestern Special Teams (0 votes)

0% Idaho State Special Teams (0 votes)

0% Dylan Lynch (0 votes)

0% Cole Brevard (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

A motorized garbage bin?

this is why this account exists pic.twitter.com/qvOtk9uVwX — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 3, 2023

Why is this a thing?

bruh pic.twitter.com/JTxQwseQoK — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 3, 2023

Ouch.

oh pic.twitter.com/J6G3skWvTt — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 2, 2023

A squirrel is on the loose!

I have been waiting my entire life to witness an Animal On The Field embarrassing stadium security staff live and in person. Was very worried the West Virginia Mountaineer was about to turn his rifle on the squirrel pic.twitter.com/mOsjZQe1bW — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 3, 2023

Interesting ways to convert a two-point play

West Virginia channeled their inner Chiefs with that two-point conversion!



@nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/ts1xIfpXy9 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 3, 2023

So who is going to be watching Yellowstone?