Huskers in the NFL Season Preview

This Thursday is the start of the NFL season as the Detroit Lions take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. As we begin the new league season it is a great time to see which former Huskers are currently playing in the league.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

@Pschrags Top 10 Breakout Players of the Year:



At #8, the @Bengals have a dynamic corner who'll be a household name this year: @CamTaylorBritt_



"We talk so much about Sauce and other young corners. Taylor-Britt played as well as anyone when it mattered most last year."

After missing significant time early during his rookie year, Taylor-Britt is looking to build off a strong second half of his rookie season and is quickly emerging as the Bengals top cornerback.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Collins returns to the Texans for a second year hoping to be the veteran leader of Houston’s revamped defensive line, including third overall pick Will Anderson.

Nick Gates, Washington Commanders

A gruesome leg injury playing for the Giants last year nearly cost Gates his career. However he is back and but with the Commanders as their starting center.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

For a while it looked as if Ameer was going to be the Raiders starting running back as Josh Jacobs was holding out on the franchise tag. But Jacobs is now signed and Ameer is back to his role as the 3rd down back and key special teams player.

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Injuries limited Gregory to just six games in his first year with the Broncos. Back to full strength Denver is now looking for Gregory to be their top pass rusher.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

As the backup slot receiver Toure is a part of the young Packers receiving group that is trying to help Jordan Love replace Aaron Rodgers. We’ll see if Toure can work his way into the rotation but will likely see most of his time on special teams.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes was on the roster bubble leading up to final cuts, but his versatility helped his cause. Barely playing this season, we’ll see if Jaimes can see more action this season.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

After serving as the backup center last year, Jurgens is the Eagles new starting right guard. Jurgens has never played any line position besides center, so it will be interesting to see how he does before eventually replacing Jason Kelce.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Stoll has a big role in the Eagles offense, but it will continue to be as blocker in the run game. Stoll has seen some additional routes ran, but he’ll still be limited.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After being a free agent there was some thought that David could land on a new team. Instead David resigned with the Bucs and looks to finish out his career as one of their best linebackers in team history.

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#Bucs speedy rookie WR Trey Palmer, who went viral earlier this week by beating #Jets Sauce Gardner deep in practice, just scored his 2nd TD of pre-season.



Tipped it to himself.

For some reason NFL teams were not big fans of Palmer in the 2023 NFL Draft allowing him to fall all the way to the 7th round. But Palmer is proving them wrong already as he’s established himself as a starter and the Bucs big play threat.

Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans

Gifford spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys but now finds himself in Nashville with the Titans. While Gifford was signed for his work on special teams, the Titans linebackers are unproven and it wouldn’t surprise me if he worked his way into the rotation.

Injured Reserve

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Domann left Bears preseason game with a shin injury but was placed in concussion protocol. Since the Colts put Domann on injured reserve before final cuts means that he isn’t eligible to return this season.

Ochaun Mathis, Los Angeles Rams

A knee injury prevented Mathis from playing in any of the Rams three preseason games. But the Rams liked him enough that they waited to put him on injured reserve till after cuts which would allow him to still come back and play this season.

Practice Squad

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

A surprise cut by the Bengals, Morgan was resigned on the practice squad and it’s only a matter of time before he comes back on their active roster.

Austin Allen, Green Bay Packers

The Packers released TE Austin Allen, but they want him back on the PS, per Ryan Wood.



PFF had him as the fifth-best run-blocking grade among TEs this preseason. pic.twitter.com/EI50D8nOwm — GBP Daily - Rob Westerman lll (@GBPdaily) August 29, 2023

There was some thought that Allen could make the Packers as they had only two other tight ends on the roster. However a waiver claim led to his cut and thus finding a role on the practice squad.

Travis Vokolek, Baltimore Ravens

Vokolek was the star of training camp for the Ravens as he made a bunch of plays this preseason but was caught up in a numbers game as they have star Mark Andrews and two recently drafted mid round picks.

Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams

Some playoff struggles with the Cowboys led to Maher needing to find a new home. It looked like Denver was going to be that team, but Maher was released. The Rams picked him up with as a placeholder and as of right now he’s their only kick on the roster.

Khalil Davis, Houston Texans

A strong showing during his time in the USFL got him on the NFL’s radar. Davis must have continued to impress the Texans as they kept him after going through training camp with Houston.

Ben Stille, Arizona Cardinals

Initially made the Cardinals roster but then was cut when Arizona made waiver claims. Was signed late to be on their practice squad and will likely get elevated at some point throughout the season.

Josh Kalu, Miami Dolphins

Kalu wasn’t brought back by the Titans who he spent last year with and then was a late training camp signing by the Washington Commanders after safety Troy Apke went on injured reserved.

Keep an Eye On

Garrett Nelson- Made some plays in Preseason Games for the Miami Dolphins and could end up on a practice squad.

Matt Farniok - Versatile backup and could be a candidate for their practice squad

Lamar Jackson - Spent training camp with the Chiefs and has played for multiple teams through his career.

Dicaprio Bootle - Seems to be sticking around the Chiefs and could be added to their practice squad.

Carlos Davis - Another player who has bounced around a bit and could be added to a practice squad at some point.

Devine Ozigbo - Was with the Detroit Lions during training camp and has bounced around different teams the past couple of years.

Oliver Martin - spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the off season and training camp.

Rex Burkhead - After spending last season with the Texans, Burkhead is a free agent and could sign with someone during after week one due to avoid the vested veteran clause.

Cethan Carter - Missed all of last year with a nasty concussion and wasn’t with anybody this off season. Hopefully his career isn’t over.

Ndamukong Suh - Last year he signed with the Eagles late in the season and likely could be looking to sign with a contender again.