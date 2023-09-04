Monday Night Therapy: Look Back to Minnesota, Forward To Colorado

JOIN US AT 8 PM ON YOUTUBE!

Tonight’s episode will be about the beginning of the 2023 College football season.

Nebraska lost their first game to Minnesota in horrible fashion, allowing the Gophers two turnovers and a 10-point comeback.

Colorado won their first game 45-42 over TCU. Their offense lead by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter looked much better than anyone expected.

Then there is the issue of the games being shortened. Look at this:

Breaking down the TCU/CU broadcast:



Game length: 3 hrs 36 mins 42 secs

Ads: 49 mins 27 secs

Ad breaks: 25

Ratio of game to ads: 3.4:1



1st/2nd Q had a stretch of 1:17 on the game clock that had 9 mins 30 secs of ads.



Approx mentions of Deion Sanders/Prime: 56

Sonny Dykes: 10 — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) September 4, 2023

Those two games and reactions to them will be plenty talked about!