Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Colorado And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 2

ARE YOU READY FOR A FULL WEEK OF NOTHING BUT COACH PRIME?

‘Cause that’s what you’re gonna get!

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado is now a 3-point favorite over our beloved Huskers. The game is in Bolder, and a home game

The over/under is 59.

Other Big Ten Teams In Week 2

Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite over Illinois on Friday night. The OU is 54.5

Virginia Tech is a 3-point favorite over Purdue. The OU is 49.5

Michigan is a 36-point favorite over UNLV. The OU is 58

Iowa is a 4-point favorite over Iowa State. The OU is 36.5.

Wisconsin is a 6-point favorite over Washington State. The OU is 54.5

Maryland is a 25-point favorite over Charlotte. The OU is 50.5

Minnesota is a 20-point favorite over Eastern Michigan. The OU is 47.5

USC is a 30-point favorite over Stanford. The OU is 71.

UCLA is a 13-point favorite over San Diego State. The OU is 48.5.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

Look at how low the Iowa-Iowa State over/under is!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.