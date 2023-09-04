Monday Flakes: A Close Husker Loss, Chuck Norris Memes and a Poop-Themed Cafe

My dad has a cousin who lives in Milwaukee, WI. Her mother-in-law ran the Boston Marathan a couple years ago at the ag of 86. Not only ran, but she finished third in her age group.

The story below talks about how difficult it was for women to even get access to run the race, partly because it was believed women couldn’t handle running a marathon. I don’t think I’ll be joining the ranks of Boston Marathon qualifiers anytime soon, but hey, I have a few more decades to get myself in shape!

Bobbi Gibb: The Boston Marathon pioneer who raced a lie - BBC Sport

Bobbi Gibb was denied by a letter and obscured by an image, but has beaten both to be recognised for what she is.

Corn Flakes

It sure feels all to familiar to Husker fans. A close loss, mind-numbing mistakes, questionable game management... I’m going to wait and see if this continues to be the norm or if it was just an unfortunate start to the Matt Rhule era.

Rhule’s first year at his college stops have typically not been great in the win-loss department. I’m also prepping for that possibility.

How are you feeling on this Labor Day Corn Nation? Optimistic? Cautious? Ready to move on to basketball season?

Husker Volleyball Sweeps Kansas State on the Road - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Fresh off Volleyball Day in Nebraska, the Huskers continued their winning ways.

Heartbreaking defeat still yields promising hope for Huskers future | KHGI

Nebraska’s Matt Rhule unfazed by another single-digit loss for Huskers - CBSSports.com

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule on close losses and what’s ahead for his team.

New Coach, Same Result: Huskers Lose Late – KCSR / KBPY

Husker Women Capture Team Title at Augustana Twilight - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Sports!

The new rules have drastically reduced the number of plays in college football games. At the same time, we have more ads. I guess we gotta earn those massive TV payouts somehow...

I wouldn’t go so far as to say this change has ruined college football, but it will take some getting used to.

Noticing lower scores in college football?



Running clock is taking 40-60 total snaps away from games while they still take just as long on TV because they filled that time with ads.



CFB is now a TV product. They have ruined the game.



Many teams barely hit 50 offensive snaps. pic.twitter.com/SMTmUstN8Q — Air Raid Certification ‍☠️ (@AirRaidCert) September 3, 2023

How Chuck Norris Facts gave birth to the modern meme - ESPN

“Ian, the phone is for you,” his mom yelled. “I’m watching something,” Spector said. “I’ll call them back.” Then she said something that made him forget all about the hatch. “Ian, pick up the phone,” she said. “It’s Chuck Norris’ wife.”

Examining the impact of the transformational QB class of 1983

Six quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft. Judy Battista examines how that crop of players helped make pro football into the game we know today.

Coco Gauff beats Caroline Wozniacki to reach US Open quarters - ESPN

Coco Gauff became the first American teenager since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the US Open quarterfinals in consecutive years.

Drew Allar impresses as No. 7 Penn State knocks off West Virginia, 38-15

In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

US falls to Lithuania at Basketball World Cup but still qualifies for Paris Olympics - ABC News

The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer

LSU's Brian Kelly flops again vs. Florida State

Brian Kelly predicted a team would get the heck beat out of it Sunday night. A team did. Florida State beat the heck out of LSU football.

Then There’s This

Five Million Bees Fall Off a Truck in Canada | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

Local beekeepers rushed to the scene to help collect as many of the disoriented insects as possible

The Weekly Dump

Visited Poop-Themed Cafe With Toilets As Seats, Wouldn't Return

Toronto's Poop Café, where guests sit on and eat out of toilet bowls, serves classic Korean desserts with a poop-themed twist.