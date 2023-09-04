Huskers Sports Weekly Roundup

We all know that football takes the most precedent around campus, but I’d like to give a shout out to anyone I can in all Husker sports departments. So, let’s take a look at what happened around the University of Nebraska this week.

VOLLEYBALL:

On Wednesday we all know what happened. A world record setting crowd of 92,003 at Memorial Stadium watched Nebraska defeat Omaha 3-0. The sweep went 25-14, 25-14 and 25-13. Nebraska didn’t let the occasion get the better of them and looked in complete control the entire game. It will easily be one of the most exciting spectacles in all of college sports this year.

Volleyball also swept Kansas State 25-21, 25-15 and 25-19 on Sunday to move to 5-0 on the season. Merritt Beason and Andi Jackson led the way with 10 kills apiece offensively, while Bekka Allick finished with a team high seven blocks. Bergen Riley led Nebraska with 12 digs on the evening.

Up next for volleyball is Creighton at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Wednesday September 6th.

SOCCER:

The Nebraska Women’s Soccer team defeated Missouri 5-0 on Thursday. Eleanor Dale scored in the 19th-minute to open the scoring, while a 49th-minute goal from Florence Belzile, a 53rd-minute goal by Eleanor Dale (her second of the match), a 74th-minute goal by Nicola Hauk and an 81st-minute goal by Kayma Carpenter rounded out the second half barrage by the big red.

The Women’s soccer team took its 4-0-1 record to Manhattan Sunday to take on Kansas State. Nebraska won 4-0 as an Eleanor Dale 1st half brace paced the Husker attack. Maggie Altman scored in the 35th minute and Sarah Weber capped the scoring in the 40th minute.

Women’s soccer next faces UC Davis at home on Thursday September 7th.

CROSS COUNTRY:

The Men’s team finished 3rd and the Women’s team finished 1st at the Augustana Twilight meet. The Men were led by Junior Trevor Acton with a time of 19 minutes 47.06 seconds. The Women were led by Freshman Berlyn Schutz with a time of 17 minutes 17.18 seconds. The next cross-country meet takes place on September 16th at home.

While most of Husker Nation is focused on football now that it is back, it’s good to keep in mind that there are other sports outside of football and volleyball to cheer for and attend. As always, wear red, be loud. Go Big Red!