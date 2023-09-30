2 Nebraska Volleyball Hit 13-0 With Tough Win Over Indiana

After their five set win against Purdue, the Huskers flew 30 minutes to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana is not ranked right now despite being 12-4 on the season. The Huskers were tested last night and this match was not any different.

Missed serves have been the name of the game this weekend as Nebraska had 12 service errors against Purdue and 16 against Indiana. John Cook said that this is way too many and some of these came at critical times.

The Huskers started this match out the same way they started out on Friday night. Slow. They were producing nothing and it seemed like they didn’t have their footing at all. They dropped the first set of the match for only the second time this season, but this was the second consecutive match that this has happened.

They started off the second set a little bit stronger and seemed a little more awake, but Indiana still kept it close. By the end of the set, they were going point for point with each other. Indiana thought they were getting to set point multiple times, but Nebraska’s two challenges stopped this and helped them win the set. John Cook finally used his challenges in a good place and it worked out for them.

The Huskers finally got their footing in set three and pulled away on the scoreboard for the first time in the match. They got their first block of the match during this set and never turned back. This was definitely the strongest set of the weekend for the Huskers so far.

Set four went about the same way as set three. The Huskers had control of the set from start to finish and secured the 13th win of the season for the Huskers.

Merritt Beason had an outstanding night with 22 kills. She ended the night hitting .400. Harper Murray was right behind her with 17 kills. These two basically led the Husker offense tonight. The next highest number of kills was Lindsay Krause’s 9.

On the defensive side of the ball, Lexi Rodriguez saved the Huskers in multiple occasions by not letting the ball drop even if it took everything she had. This is something Rodriguez has been amazing at since stepping foot on Nebraska’s campus. Beason was also dominant on defense with 12 digs.

The Huskers will have six days to prepare for their trip to East Lansing to play Michigan State on Friday at 6pm CDT.

They then travel over to Ann Arbor to play Michigan on Saturday at 7:30 CDT.

John Cook will hope to have his team playing stronger on this road trip than the last.