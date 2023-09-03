 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday No NFL But There Is College Football Game Thread!

More College Football!

By Patrick L Gerhart and Jon Johnston
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Allstate Louisiana Kickoff - Florida State vs LSU Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s Labor Day weekend so that means another day of college football. The NFL has not started yet so we get to invade on their Sunday territory with a handful of games that will hopefully wet your appetite.

The big game is LSU vs. Florida State tonight at 6:30pm cst. So if you want something to look forward to, that’s pretty much it.

I mean, you do have Northwestern playing Rutgers. Which, I guess is pretty big Big Ten Sicko territory. That starts roughly when you might all be getting out of church. If anything, maybe it’s a reason to stay in church...

Whatever, it’s college football and I hope you all enjoy!

Colorado Football Spring Game Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

College Football Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Sunday, September 3rd
Northwestern at Rutgers 11:00 AM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State 2:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Oregon State at San Jose State 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
DII: FVSU at Tuskegee 6:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Florida State vs. LSU (Orlando) 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video

There is only one game today that is of interest according to lines:

LSU favored by 2 over Florida State, OU is 56.5

