Sunday No NFL But There Is College Football Game Thread!

It’s Labor Day weekend so that means another day of college football. The NFL has not started yet so we get to invade on their Sunday territory with a handful of games that will hopefully wet your appetite.
The big game is LSU vs. Florida State tonight at 6:30pm cst. So if you want something to look forward to, that’s pretty much it.
I mean, you do have Northwestern playing Rutgers. Which, I guess is pretty big Big Ten Sicko territory. That starts roughly when you might all be getting out of church. If anything, maybe it’s a reason to stay in church...
Whatever, it’s college football and I hope you all enjoy!
College Football Schedule
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Sunday, September 3rd
|Northwestern at Rutgers
|11:00 AM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Florida A&M vs. Jackson State
|2:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Oregon State at San Jose State
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|DII: FVSU at Tuskegee
|6:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Florida State vs. LSU (Orlando)
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
There is only one game today that is of interest according to lines:
LSU favored by 2 over Florida State, OU is 56.5
