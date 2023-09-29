2 Nebraska Beats #17 Purdue in Five

This was a battle.

23-25, 25-22, 25-28, 19-25, 15-12

Purdue took Nebraska to it’s first five-set game of the season. This was a good first B1G Ten road test for the Huskers.

After losing the first set, for the first time in the season the Huskers took sets two and three. while they looked in control in the middle of set four, Purdue took the lead late and didn’t look back. Set five started as a battle back and forth and the Huskers started to take the lead midway through. Purdue battled back to make it 11-10 and then the Huskers took control from there to win the match.

Harper Murray led the way for the Huskers. She had 21 kills and 10 kills. She was followed closely behind by Merritt Beason with 19 kills and 9 digs.

The Husker attack was not as even as it had been in previous matches as Andi Jackson and Bekka Allick were the next two closest kill leaders with 12 and 9 kills respectively. Allick was hitting .500 with a career-high 8 blocks.

Lindsey Krause joined the Huskers for the first time in almost two weeks during set 1. She ended up with 8 kills for the match.

Purdue’s leading hitters were Eva Hudson with 19 and Chloe Chicoine with 18.

While the Huskers were down they continued to battle back. This is what we have been looking for. A Husker team that can not only stay ahead with their solid defense and impressive hitting, but that can also battle back and come together through adversity. This young Husker team showed not only that they could pick up balls, but that that they could stick it out to win the match in a hostile environment.

The Huskers will continue their road to stay undefeated facing Indiana in Bloomington tomorrow at 6:00 p.m.