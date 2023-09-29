College Football Schedule for 9/29/23 - 9/30/23

We are now deep into the 2023 college football season. Is there a team that is truly head and shoulders above the rest? Not really. Not really at all.

However, there are a lot of really good and entertaining teams for your viewing pleasure. Many played against each other last week to a very enjoyable week four of the season.

This week?

Well, we are already off to a great start with the Jacksonville State/Sam Houston matchup. Is Sam Houston any good? Once again, not really but they pushed the Gamecocks to the end where former Husker Logan Smothers lead them to the victory in overtime.

Was it great football? Not really, but it was entertaining. Either team would most likely get blown out but anyone in the top 25 or even 50 in the country.

But that’s why we are here, right? To be entertained.

So, tonight we start the weekend off with a big one in the PAC-12 between #10 Utah and #19 Oregon State. The Utes are undefeated with a lot of injuries to their starters but seem to be doing just fine.

The Beavers are coming off an entertaining loss to the Cougars of Washington State last weekend in the PAC-2 Championship Game. The matchup is in Corvallis, Oregon so I would expect another entertaining game.

Personally, I’ll be be transitioning from Columbia vs. Princeton into that game. Going full on East Coast to West Coast in proper fashion.

As for Saturday, look below and pick your poison.

Take it all in while you can as we are roughly 1⁄ 3 of the way through the season. College football is fleeting. It’s why we spend 30 or so weeks out of the year thinking about it in the offseason.

We are not normal.

We are not sane.

But we are surprisingly happy at times in this setup, right?

I am now rambling...

Enjoy!