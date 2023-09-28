NEBRASKA vs Michigan: How To Watch Huskers Football - Spreads, Odds, Game Time, TV/Streaming/Radio...And A Prayer

THE BETTING BASICS

Current Line: Nebraska +17

Moneyline: Nebraska +625/Michigan -950

Over/Under: 39 (-110 both ways)

ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor: Huskers 12.5%/Michigan 87.5%

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

HOW SHOULD YOU SPEND YOUR MONEY

Not that anyone should get overly excited, but the line has nudged down a touch during the week as has the Over/Under. The Huskers are still being pegged for a team total of 10 1⁄ 2 points, but Michigan has dropped to 27 1/2 .

Against four games of mid-majors and Rutgers, Michigan has been consistently scoring 30-35 in each contest while giving up 3-7. Given that Nebraska has a better, if still shaky, offense and definitely a better defense, squeezing those numbers in a little makes the 39 total a pretty good O/U number - for the house.

For basically even money bets, I like the under on Michigan QB JJ McCarthy at O/U 1.5 TD passes +100 and the over on Donovan Edwards O/U 45.5 rushing yards -115. I think Jim Harbaugh will be hell-bent on establishing dominance for an O-line which, thus far, hasn’t quite been at the level of the last couple years.

GAME THOUGHTS

As I already outlined in my 24 Hour Rule column on Tuesday, I feel there are 5 things the Huskers must attempt to accomplish Saturday to have a chance to win - and those chances go out the window if they can’t actually accomplish 4-5 of them.

And no matter what, the turnover battle must be won. Not adding “or tied” wasn’t an accident. If Nebraska is to pull the monster upset, turnover margin has to be a “W”.

Anyone watching the first four games of the season can probably agree on two things:

The team is making progress in multiple areas.

This progress is nowhere near yet enough to line up against Michigan in an evenly matched battle and expect to simply outslug them.

The best ways to even the playing field are special teams and turnovers. Our special teams, while no longer the exploding baby-poop diaper of a couple seasons ago, has only popped one really big play and he’s done for the year. Like Coach Rhule, I believe the defense is due for some takeaways. No better time than Saturday.

And while I’m not quite delusional enough to say this game feels winnable....(kneeling now)

...okay, not delusional enough YET, the Huskers are more than capable of smashing around in the heat with Michigan to produce a game which gives some hope going forward.

...okay, not delusional enough YET, the Huskers are more than capable of smashing around in the heat with Michigan to produce a game which gives some hope going forward.

GAME DAY INFO

Date/Time: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2:30pm CDT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln NE

Surface: Field Turf (Crafted by The Bobfather himself in Husker Valhalla)

Opposition Blog: Check out Michigan news at Maize ‘n’ Brew, SBNation’s site covering the Michigan Wolverines.

Series Record: Michigan leads the all-time series 7-4-1 and is currently on a 3-game win streak since the series was tied.

TV: The game will be televised on Fox Network with Play-by-Play: Jason Benetti; Analyst: Brock Huard; Sideline: Allison Williams. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports app with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers Radio Network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at Huskers.com The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, and Jessica Coody. The pre- and post-game shows will be handled by Matt Coatney, Tommy Armstrong & Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play. You can access the Spanish broadcast on Huskers.com the Huskers app with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso & Hannah Bassham.

Weather: On Saturday, the temperature in Lincoln is expected to be about 91-92 degrees around kickoff and remaining so through game’s end. (Check for updates as kickoff draws closer.)

TRIVIA

Checking in with the Jeff Sagarin Ratings which factors things like strength of schedule and recency of games, Nebraska is currently ranked 59th mostly due to a strength of schedule thus far ranking only 82nd. (Minnesota is the peak ranked 48th, and both Northern Illinois and La Tech are north of the 100th spot. And Colorado, in what would be very very personal if they knew what the Sagarin rating was, is 72nd)

The Huskers should get a boost with Michigan who is currently ranked 7th in Sagarin although their current SOS is 100th.

Hey - this just occurred to me! Did Jeff do rankings for the 1997 season?? Why yes. Yes, he did. His final top 3?

1) Nebraska 13-0

2) Florida State 11-1

3) Florida 10-2

Big 10 champion (no conference title game) Michigan finished ranked 4th at 12-0.

