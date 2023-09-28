 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 4 Cobs: Gopher Goof, Ten Men and a Cell Phone on the Field

Five fabulous cob nominations this week.

By Nathaniel Perlow
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Minnesota at Northwestern

Cobs is back for another week! Let’s get to it.

Minnesota

The Gopher blew a 21-point 4th quarter lead to the Wildcats and lost to them on this play in overtime.

Notre Dame Finish

How could this happen not once...but twice?

Iowa Offense

Absolute putrid showing by the offense only gaining 76 total yards and just FOUR 1st downs against Penn State in Happy Valley. It was a disaster.

Akron Kicker Dante Jackson

A chance to kick a 32-yard field goal in the middle of the field and win your team the game? Not happening. Hoosiers end up winning in overtime.

James Madison Coach Curt Cignetti

I know you think the refs messed up but you can’t bring your cell phone out on the field to show them a possible missed call. A deserved fine.

We have a saucy selection of cob nominations for Week 4 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 4?

view results
  • 25%
    Minnesota
    (7 votes)
  • 17%
    Notre Dame Finish
    (5 votes)
  • 42%
    Iowa Offense
    (12 votes)
  • 0%
    Dante Jackson
    (0 votes)
  • 14%
    Curt Cignetti
    (4 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

This is glorious!

Huge special teams play in Laramie!

Field goal fake.

Whoops you’re not supposed to be on the field.

It’s stuck.

A+ effort

Crunching hit!

Another one.

