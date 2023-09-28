Week 4 Cobs: Gopher Goof, Ten Men and a Cell Phone on the Field

Cobs is back for another week! Let’s get to it.
September 24, 2023
??? pic.twitter.com/QaDtYqw98G
Minnesota
The Gopher blew a 21-point 4th quarter lead to the Wildcats and lost to them on this play in overtime.
"Northwestern wins the game with a touchdown."
Well @NUFBFamily did exactly that!
Notre Dame Finish
How could this happen not once...but twice?
I just don't know that I've ever seen anything like this. Two straight plays with the game on the line and you have 10 players on the field, the first one was coming out of a timeout.
Iowa Offense
Absolute putrid showing by the offense only gaining 76 total yards and just FOUR 1st downs against Penn State in Happy Valley. It was a disaster.
Iowa's Offense Vs Penn State:
— Punt
— Fumble
— Punt
— Punt
— Punt
— Punt
— Punt
— Fumble
— Punt
— Fumble
Cade McNamara's five completed passes travelled a total of 7 yards (7, -3, 4, 1, -2) beyond the original LOS.
Bradbury Robinson rolled over in his grave watching Iowa's offense last night.
Akron Kicker Dante Jackson
A chance to kick a 32-yard field goal in the middle of the field and win your team the game? Not happening. Hoosiers end up winning in overtime.
I don't ever want to see that kicker again #Akron
James Madison Coach Curt Cignetti
I know you think the refs messed up but you can’t bring your cell phone out on the field to show them a possible missed call. A deserved fine.
Great moments in college football
We have a saucy selection of cob nominations for Week 4 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 4?
25%
Minnesota
17%
Notre Dame Finish
42%
Iowa Offense
0%
Dante Jackson
14%
Curt Cignetti
BONUS
This is glorious!
SAUCE WILLIAMS. GROWN MAN PLAY @saucefrom210 x #BRADDAHHOOD
Huge special teams play in Laramie!
BLOCKED KICK RETURNED FOR A @wyo_football TOUCHDOWN
Field goal fake.
Just like we drew up
ESPN+
Whoops you’re not supposed to be on the field.
September 23, 2023
It’s stuck.
September 23, 2023
A+ effort
BENGAL FOOTBALL !!! NEVER GIVE UP EVER!!!!!!
JOSH ALFORD FORCES THE FUMBLE!!
JOSH ALFORD FORCES THE FUMBLE!! pic.twitter.com/Iqva0C1Ou0
Crunching hit!
September 23, 2023
Another one.
Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant with the HAMMER, then the scoop and score!
