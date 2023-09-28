Week 4 Cobs: Gopher Goof, Ten Men and a Cell Phone on the Field

Cobs is back for another week! Let’s get to it.

Minnesota

The Gopher blew a 21-point 4th quarter lead to the Wildcats and lost to them on this play in overtime.

"Northwestern wins the game with a touchdown."



Well @NUFBFamily did exactly that! pic.twitter.com/bevlDdvWem — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2023

Notre Dame Finish

How could this happen not once...but twice?

I just don't know that I've ever seen anything like this. Two straight plays with the game on the line and you have 10 players on the field, the first one was coming out of a timeout. pic.twitter.com/jijvuo1j7U — Richard Johnson (@RJ_cfb) September 24, 2023

Iowa Offense

Absolute putrid showing by the offense only gaining 76 total yards and just FOUR 1st downs against Penn State in Happy Valley. It was a disaster.

Iowa's Offense Vs Penn State:



— Punt

— Fumble

— Punt

— Punt

— Punt

— Punt

— Punt

— Fumble

— Punt

— Fumble pic.twitter.com/1csbFhAf6Q — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2023

Cade McNamara's five completed passes travelled a total of 7 yards (7, -3, 4, 1, -2) beyond the original LOS.



Bradbury Robinson rolled over in his grave watching Iowa's offense last night. pic.twitter.com/3Nqk6G2ZZ2 — HawkeyesChronicles (@HawksChronicles) September 24, 2023

Akron Kicker Dante Jackson

A chance to kick a 32-yard field goal in the middle of the field and win your team the game? Not happening. Hoosiers end up winning in overtime.

I don't ever want to see that kicker again #Akron pic.twitter.com/Q2FY1KyH0G — The Dre Era (@TheDreEra) September 24, 2023

James Madison Coach Curt Cignetti

I know you think the refs messed up but you can’t bring your cell phone out on the field to show them a possible missed call. A deserved fine.

Great moments in college football pic.twitter.com/mMZQgEb3fs — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 24, 2023

We have a saucy selection of cob nominations for Week 4 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

BONUS

This is glorious!

Huge special teams play in Laramie!

BLOCKED KICK RETURNED FOR A @wyo_football TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/DmyvRxDWeT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 24, 2023

Field goal fake.

Just like we drew up



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/vdk8reeIW3 — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) September 23, 2023

Whoops you’re not supposed to be on the field.

It’s stuck.

A+ effort

BENGAL FOOTBALL !!! NEVER GIVE UP EVER!!!!!!



JOSH ALFORD FORCES THE FUMBLE!! pic.twitter.com/Iqva0C1Ou0 — Idaho State Football (@BengalGridiron) September 23, 2023

Crunching hit!

Another one.